Sarah Hyland Recovers with Boyfriend Wells Adams and Their Dogs After Hospitalization

Sarah Hyland had the best welcoming committee after getting home from the hospital on Saturday.

The Modern Family star returned home to boyfriend Wells Adams and their dogs after spending around 24 hours in the hospital. Hyland shared video from the day on her Instagram story, and it turned out to be a very special holiday.

“Well I’m out of the hospital and Wells just informed me that it’s National…what day?” she asks Wells.

“Puppy Day but that’s bulls— because…” he replies, before they say, unplanned and in unison, “every day is National Puppy Day!”

The puppy and boyfriend time is a big improvement compared to Hyland’s last few days. She posted on Wednesday that she had a viral respiratory infection after dealing with pink eye, which she got from using virtual reality goggles, and her chronic endometriosis was acting up.

“When you stressed from having pink eye and a viral respiratory infection so yo #endo decides to kick down the door and say HELLO,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

On Thursday she said that it was “not a fun mental health week,” and by Friday Hyland was in the hospital. She shared a photo from her bed as she did a little self-care.

“Always bring face masks and a silk pillow to the hospital,” she wrote.

Hyland is working through continued health problems due to her kidney dysplasia, a condition that means her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb and often form painful cysts. She revealed in December that she underwent a second kidney transplant, from her brother, after the first one, from her father, failed. Hyland said that she was “very depressed” that the initial transplant hadn’t worked.

“When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it’s your fault. It’s not. But it does,” she told SELF. “For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn’t want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad.”

Hyland worked through her mental health struggles and the second transplant, in Sept. 2017, was successful, but her body still wasn’t fully healed. Her endometriosis pain had become unbearable, requiring a laparoscopic surgery, and she had another surgery for an undiagnosed hernia.

“Laparoscopic [surgery is] one of the most painful things I’ve ever been through in my life,” she said. And the endometriosis pain doesn’t really go away. “[This week] I’ve had a flare-up with my endo. It has been hard to stand up straight, let alone work. The fetal position helps a lot.”

Hyland met Adams just a three days before her transplant surgery, and he’s supported her ever since.

“He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital. He’s seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that,” she said. “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”