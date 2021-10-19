The Modern Family star, who recently joined Sourse suppliments as a co-founder, talks about how she prioritizes self-care (and yes, that includes binge-watching Bachelor in Paradise)

Sarah Hyland on Valuing Her Health More Than Ever During COVID: 'I'm Alive Today Because of Science'

Sarah Hyland's secret to staying healthy? Chocolate.

The Modern Family alum, 30, has always made health and wellness a top priority in her life, which is why she's teaming up with Sourse, a line of vitamin-infused chocolates, as their new creative director and co-founder.

"I think it's really good for people to not only focus on their physical health, but also their mental health as well," Hyland told PEOPLE ahead of the announcement. "And then who doesn't love chocolate? I thought it was a perfect pairing."

The bites function like traditional supplements (choose collagen to help with skin elasticity, or B12 to help with energy) in a dark chocolate package — a plus for Hyland.

"It makes me feel like I'm having dessert...but it's actually helping my body," she said. "So that's why I encourage everyone to try."

Hyland's first order of business in her new role is to help launch two new lines: Beauty Bites (infused with Biotin, which is said to help hair, skin and nail health) and Mood Bites (infused with saffron and vitamin D3 for balanced mood) — which she called "frickin' awesome."

Hyland is also bringing on fans, including her fiancé (and Bachelor nation star) Wells Adams, who likes them so much he accidentally almost overdid it.

"He does really like the vitamins," she said. "He didn't realize that they were vitamins at first. He just found chocolate in the pantry and was eating them. He was like, 'These are really good.' And I was like, 'Yeah, those are B12 vitamins.' And he was like, 'Wait, what? Oh my God, I'm actually super low on B12!' "

Hyland has long been vocal about the importance of wellness and self-care; the actress has a chronic kidney condition called kidney dysplasia, and has required two kidney transplants.

She recently posted on her Instagram Story a photo of her receiving her third booster shot. Since her disease means she's more susceptible to becoming severely ill from COVID-19, Hyland spoke candidly about how important getting vaccinated has been to her.

"It means the world to me. I'm alive today because of science. With the medical field and where medicine is right now, it's just life saving," she says. "Because I've gotten my booster shot, I feel even more comfortable than I did after receiving my two doses."

She also stressed the importance of trusting science for those who are skeptical about receiving the vaccine.

"To those that are on the fence, you can do as much research on Google as you want, but it's science and they're true medical professionals making these vaccines," Hyland says. "If someone like me with such a compromised immune system is not only eligible to get it, and very much willing to do so, it's safe for you out there. It can only protect you."

She also shares gratitude for Adams (who was sitting just feet from her during her interview).

"He's just been so supportive in all aspects," says Hyland. "I'm super lucky and very blessed to have finally found my person who is patient enough to deal with a fiery Sagittarius like myself who is on Prednisone and has mood swings… he's amazing."

He also encourages her to share in couples' wellness activities even beyond snacking on Sourse together.

"Wells is a runner and I do not run. I only run if I'm running for my life," she says. "He keeps trying to get me to go on runs, but I just, I won't do it."

She does plan to try to get up to his level in tennis, she says: "I feel like that's a goal that I want to accomplish for us ... to be able to actually do athletic activity together."

One thing they definitely can marathon? TV shows. The couple took turns rattling off their favorite shows such as Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Midnight Mass ... and of course, Adams pointed out, "Bachelor in Paradise." Hyland concurred: "Obviously, Bachelor in Paradise."

The couple had plans to get married in August 2020, but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hyland revealed that she has mixed feelings on the wedding setback.

"I wouldn't say that I'm stressed out about it," Hyland said. "I also wouldn't say that it's worked in our favor at all."