Sarah Hyland Says Her Self-Confidence Is ‘Ever-Changing’ as She Jokes About Not Wearing Spanx

Sarah Hyland is learning to accept every part of her body — even those parts she would normally try to hide under a pair of Spanx.

On Monday, the Modern Family star, 28, shared a candid Instagram post reflecting on opting not to wear shapewear during her performance of “Met at a Party” at Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards — a decision, she said, made easier by her “ever-changing self-confidence.”

In the past, Hyland had openly spoken out about wearing Spanx to flatten the small bulge in her stomach she has as a result of her two kidney transplants, even joking in February that she wore two pairs of the shapewear to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. But while singing her new duet with Jordan McGraw at the Teen Choice Awards, the actress ditched the garment and embraced her body as it is.

“Thank you to my ever-changing self confidence for making the decision to not wear Spanx and let my KUPA (kidney upper p—- area) shine like the bada– bitch she is. 💖💖💖💖” Hyland wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself from Sunday’s show in Hermosa Beach, California.

“Yesterday I had my first nationally televised performance of a song I did with the amazing @jordanmcgraw. I was terrified. I was excited,” she also wrote. “There was a PHENOMENAL crowd supporting us the entire way through. Thank you so much to everyone who watched! Thank you @teenchoicefox for having us!!”

Image zoom Sarah Hyland Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hyland attended the Teen Choice Awards with new fiancé Wells Adams, 35. The couple walked the red carpet there just three weeks after announcing their engagement, making it their public debut as bride and groom-to-be.

With her engagement ring on display, Hyland showed PDA with the Bachelorette star, who at one point wrapped his arms around Hyland and gave her a big kiss backstage.

She wore a pink dress, while Adams rocked an all-denim look.

Image zoom Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images

Wells has been a big support system for Hyland throughout her heath battles since the couple got together in the fall of 2017.

The actress revealed in December that she underwent a second kidney transplant for her kidney dysplasia — a condition that meant her kidneys underdeveloped in the womb and frequently form painful cysts. Hyland initially received one of her father’s kidneys in 2012 but it failed, and required treatments that caused her to drop weight, attracting criticism on social media.

Doctors removed the kidney in May 2017, and that November, they implanted one from her brother.