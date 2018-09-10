Sarah Hyland Likes Working Out Naked in the Mirror so 'You Hate Yourself and Work Harder'

Sarah Hyland has a unique trick for staying motivated during her workout.

The Modern Family star, 27, said she prefers to hit the gym in her birthday suit — and park herself in front of the mirror — for extra incentive.

“So I have a break from filming right now before some other things, and does anybody else like working out naked in front of mirrors so you hate yourself and work harder?” Hyland asked her Instagram followers.

Shortly after that first post, she popped back into her Instagram story, out of breath, to explain why it works for her.

“Seriously. I suggest you all do it,” she said. “Because you’re in front of the mirror and you’re like, ‘Must have Dua Lipa abs!’ ”

Hyland’s desire for abs is just one of her motivations for hitting the gym. The actress has kidney dysplasia, and was in and out of the hospital earlier this year for a health scare. After a mid-June hospital stay, Hyland was excited to get back in the gym later that month.

“Finally have clearance to work out,” she posted in her Instagram story. “Abs here I come. It’s been a while. Strong > skinny.”

Hyland is frequently criticized by her followers for looking too thin. Their skinny-shaming is a constant source of frustration for the actress, and she said in May that she wants to build muscle.

“I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes,” Hyland tweeted. “I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I love to be STRONG … Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.’ ”

“It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms,” she continued. “But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.”