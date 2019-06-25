Sarah Hyland Hospitalized 4 Days for Mystery Illness: ‘I Was Feeling Like I Was Being Choked’

Image zoom Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Sarah Hyland is back at home after spending four days in the hospital with health issues that doctors could not figure out.

The Modern Family star, 28, thanked her Instagram followers for “sending well-wishes” during her weekend in the hospital, and explained that she still does not know what was going on with her body.

“Long story short, I went in because I was feeling like I was being choked from whatever’s in the house,” she said on her Instagram Story on Monday night, adding that she couldn’t breathe and had “chest pains.”

“And then I was like, maybe it’s just a coincidence, maybe there’s something actually medically wrong with me. So I went to the ER after a very long day of work with lots of makeup on, and I just got home, from Friday night.”

But Hyland said that the doctors had “no scientific explanation” for her breathing issues.

“They ran multiple tests, multiple times, and there’s nothing physically wrong with me. So. Wonder why I was there…,” she asked.

Hyland has been in and out of the hospital over the last few years. She has kidney dysplasia, a condition that means her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb and frequently form painful cysts, and has had two kidney transplants, the most recent one in Sept. 2017.

She also has endometriosis, and between the two conditions Hyland has had 16 surgeries over the course of her life.

Hyland opened up about having suicidal thoughts because of her health problems, but she said that she’s doing better with boyfriend Wells Adams by her side. The two started dating right before she went in for her second kidney transplant, and now live together in Los Angeles.

“He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital. He’s seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that,” she said. “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”