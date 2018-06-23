Sarah Hyland Returns Home after 'Scary' Hospitalization: 'Thankfully She Is Better,' Says Source

Sarah Hyland is feeling better after her recent health scare.

One day after the Modern Family star revealed she had been hospitalized after getting “torn from work against my will,” a source tells PEOPLE that Hyland has returned home.

“Sarah had a scare and was hospitalized,” the insider says. “It was scary but thankfully she is better and is home.”

The source adds that her friends, family and boyfriend Wells Adams — who has been in Mexico filming for Bachelor in Paradise — have been supportive and that Hyland is “looking forward to getting back to work next week!”

Sarah Hyland Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Shares Photo from Hospital as She Reveals She Was ‘Torn from Work Against My Will’

On Friday, the 27 year old updated her fans on her latest health struggle, as she shared a photograph of herself in honor of National Selfie Day.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it,” she wrote. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland/Instagram

In a separate post, Hyland shared that she had been taken to the hospital on Monday, and seemed to indicate she has yet to be released.

“Can’t wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times,” she wrote alongside a video of her and her dog cuddling in bed, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment,” she added, making no mention of why she was hospitalized.

Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland/Instagram

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Hospitalized: What the Actress Has Said About Her Chronic Health Conditions

Hyland has been open with her fans about her health issues ever since she underwent a kidney transplant in April 2012. The Modern Family star revealed to Seventeen one month later that she has a condition called kidney dysplasia, which means her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb, and frequently form painful cysts.

Three years later, she spoke again with Seventeen, sharing that she “was born with so many health issues that doctors told my mother I would never have a normal life.”

RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams Gushes Over Relationship With Sarah Hyland: It’s ‘Weirdly Normal’

Hyland has also been candid about how her continuing battle with kidney dysplasia has caused her weight to fluctuate over the years.

“I haven’t had the greatest year,” Hyland wrote in May 2017, after some of her followers began body shaming her for being too thin. “Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes.

“It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms,” she said. “But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.”

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland Is Frustrated with ‘Doctors Not Listening’ to Her Health Struggles

Most recently, the actress tweeted in March that due to her “chronic pain” she would need to be taking it easy for the “next 6 to 8 weeks.”