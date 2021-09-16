Sarah Hyland Got Her Third COVID Vaccine Booster Shot: 'Stay Healthy and Trust Science'

The Modern Family alum has a chronic kidney condition that makes her immunocompromised and eligible for the third dose

Third time's the charm!

Sarah Hyland is now three-times inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine after getting her booster shot on Wednesday.

"Got my booster vaccine AND my flu shot!!!" the Modern Family alum, 30, posted on her Instagram Story, along with a video of the needle going in. "Stay healthy and trust SCIENCE my friends!"

The Wedding Year star got her first vaccine dose back in March — on St. Patrick's Day — and celebrated with an Instagram post and photos of her band-aid.

"The luck of the Irish prevailed and HALLELUJAH! I AM FINALLY VACCINATED!!!!!" she wrote. "As a person with comorbidities and on immunosuppressants for life, I am so grateful to receive this vaccine."

Hyland said at the time that she'll continue to stick to safe COVID-19 health practices but will start to go out in public more often.

"I am still remaining safe and following CDC guidelines but once I receive my second dose? I will feel safe enough to go out every once in a while... GROCERY STORE HERE I COME!" she said. "Thank you to the amazing Drs, nurses and volunteers working every day to help save people's lives."

Back at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Hyland talked about how her health history puts her at a higher risk of severe COVID-19.

"I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized," she said in a podcast interview, before joking, "I just took a shot of hand sanitizer, so we're good."

Hyland explained that her immune system can't fight any illnesses at the same level as a fully healthy person.

"Say someone gets a 24-hour bug, I get it for a week or more. For me, it's really dangerous," she said. "My panic level is pretty high, but I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress, so I'm trying to remain calm."

Along with taking extra precautions for her health, Hyland has had to repeatedly push back her wedding to fiancé Wells Adams due to the pandemic. They had planned to wed in Aug. 2020, but moved it to 2021, and then 2022.