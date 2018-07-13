Sarah Hyland In 'Good Spirits' Following Her Hospitalization

Sarah Hyland hasn’t shied away from being public about her recent hospitalization.

In late June, the Modern Family actress took to Instagram to share a selfie from her “scary” hospitalization on #nationalselfieday. Hyland also revealed she was “torn from work against my will,” due to her illness.

Since her release, Hyland, 27, is now back to working out and is also back to work—filming the movie, The Wedding Year. Hyland isn’t letting her recent hospitalization affect her work ethic or her mood.

“When I got to set [Sarah] was in such good spirits and she’s hilarious,” cast mate Noureen DeWulf told PEOPLE at the Finery app launch in Culver City on Wednesday night.

DeWulf, 34, previously starred in the FX show Anger Management and is currently in Hulu’s series All Night. “We laughed so much when we were shooting the scene that I was in,” she continued, “and we just giggled the whole time.”

Hyland can add DeWulf to her list of famous fans, calling working with Hyland a “treat.”

“It was really fun for me to work with her. I love her. I love her on Modern Family,” she said.

DeWulf was on hand with her husband, Anaheim Ducks Goalie, Ryan Miller, to support “new friend” Brooklyn Decker’s Finery app launch. Decker has referred to the app as “the Clueless closet on steroids”. DeWulf and Miller also mingled with pals John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the event, and Decker’s Grace and Frankie sister, June Diane Raphael, was also on hand to support the Finery launch.