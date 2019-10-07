Sarah Hyland Documents Emergency Room Visit as Fiancé Wells Adams Stays by Her Side

Sarah Hyland is getting plenty of support from her fiancé Wells Adams.

Without giving any information about her health, the Modern Family actress, who has a chronic kidney condition, documented her time in the hospital on Sunday on her Instagram Story.

In the first post, a black and white selfie, the actress, 29, joked about trying to make the experience more glamorous.

“ER but make it fashion,” she wrote alongside an image of herself in her hospital bed.

Other posts also featured Adams, as the pair tried out a new Instagram filter, which covers your face with pink dollar signs — and also makes your lips look enlarged.

“Oh my gosh look at you, you’re an Instagram model now,” Hyland tells the Bachelor in Paradise bartender.

Disagreeing, he replied, “Looks like I got punched in the face.”

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/ Instagram

Image zoom Wells Adams Sarah Hyland/ Instagram

Image zoom Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland/ Instagram

Hyland has been very open in the past about her health struggles.

Hyland, who was born with kidney dysplasia, a condition in which the kidneys don’t fully develop in the womb, had her first kidney transplant surgery in 2012, when she was 21. However, four years later, she discovered the kidney, which was donated by her father, was failing.

“When I found out, there was a nice cocktail of guilt, fear and a kind of hopelessness,” the actress recently told PEOPLE. “But also it was like, okay, this is now a part of your life.”

Hyland underwent a second kidney transplant, which was donated by her brother Ian, in 2017 — and just days before the surgery, she met Adams.

“I had all these health issues at the very beginning of our relationship and then I was on massive amounts of painkillers in the hospital FaceTiming him at all hours of the day and night,” Hyland told PEOPLE. “He still liked me after that!”

Image zoom (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images

Although that may seem like a lot to handle at the start of a relationship, Adams previously told PEOPLE that wasn’t the way he saw things.

“I know it seems like this huge thing, but it didn’t feel like that,” he explained in September. “The way I always thought of it was, there’s going to be times in my life where I’m going to need to lean on her and so this was just a time I was there for her.”