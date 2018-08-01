Sarah Hyland Stands Up to Body Shaming Trolls and Says She Loves Eating Bread

Sarah Hyland wants her body shamers to know they are flat-out wrong: She eats PLENTY of bread.

The Modern Family star, 27, decided to clarify her carb consumption after going through her Instagram messages and finding trolling comments that accused her of being too skinny.

“I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘Girl, you fine but like, eat some bread!’ So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis. Thanks! Love you, mean it, k bye,” Hyland said in her Instagram story, mockingly.

And Adams, the former Bachelorette contestant and Hyland’s boyfriend, verified that the actress loves bread.

“Just saw Sarah’s story. Apparently there are concerns about how much bread she eats. I can vouch for her that she truly is — she’s not a carnivore, she’s a carbivore,” said Adams, who is currently driving across the country to move in with Hyland.

Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Hyland is frequently targeted by body shamers. She spoke out about the criticism in May 2017, after dealing with complications from her kidney dysplasia.

“‘Eat a burger,’ ‘your head is bigger than your body and that’s disgusting,’ ” she quoted on Twitter. “And you’re right! … No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Hyland Gets Candid About Her Health

At the time, Hyland was unable to work out, which she called “very upsetting.” She had to take a break again in June 2018 after a sudden hospitalization, but about a week later she was thrilled to be back.

“Finally have clearance to work out,” she wrote on Instagram. “Abs here I come. It’s been a while. Strong > skinny.”