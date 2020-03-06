GMA's Sara Haines Slams Trolls and Declares 'Body Shaming When You Say Someone Looks Pregnant'

"I’ve had 3 babies & I love the way I look, little belly pooch & all," the talk show host wrote on social media Thursday 

By Ashley Boucher
March 06, 2020 12:27 AM

Sara Haines is standing up against body shamers.

The Good Morning America host, 42, shared her thoughts on telling people they look pregnant, declaring that it is not a “compliment” on Twitter Thursday.

“I’ve had 3 babies & I love the way I look, little belly pooch & all,” she shared on the social media site as well as on Instagram, along with a photo of herself wearing a light blue fitted dress. 

“It’s NOT ok to ask a woman if she is pregnant,” Haines continued. “It’s a delicate topic & you never know what journey someone is on. It is also flat out body shaming when you say someone looks pregnant. #bebetter #liftwomenup”

Despite her powerful caption, not everyone got the message with some trolls criticizing her.

“How sad. It used to be a compliment,” one Twitter user said in response.

“Trust me, it was never a compliment when someone WASN’T pregnant,” Haines fired back.

Another troll replied, “Well Sara you looked pregnant in that purple dress you wore at the wedding #notshaming.”

“Thank you for proving my point,” Haines said in a retweet of the rude comment. “People come in a variety of shapes & sizes. Some people have conditions where their stomachs swell. Some people fight so hard to have a baby & stay quiet to protect themselves on their journey. Just sad!”

Haines and husband Max Shifrin share three children, 4-year-old Alex, 2-year-old Sandra, and 8-month-old Caleb.

Last September, the journalist opened up to PEOPLE about life as a mom of three.

“Max and I are still adjusting to having three kids — although I’m not sure if we ever completely figured out having two!” she said, about 11 weeks after welcoming Caleb.

“But within the chaos, we constantly remind each other to pause and take it all in,” she added. “We feel very lucky.”

