Sandra Lee Says Test Results from Special Clinic Show Her 'Hormones Are Basically Nonexistent!'

Sandra Lee is updating her followers after taking a "solo health week" to Baden-Baden, a town in Germany known as a popular healthcare destination with high-level medical specialists and clinics.

The Food Network star, 56, announced on Instagram that most of her blood work came back with minimal issues. However, she revealed that her hormones "are basically nonexistent," in particular low estrogen levels.

"Doctors in America had put me on an Estrogen hormone patch, which was supposed to elevate my levels and I learned that it did absolutely nothing in the 4 months of wearing patches — plus rubbing cream twice a day etc etc…" Lee began.

"Next is Progesterone which is a hugely important hormone when it comes to protecting cells, especially against cancer. I knew I was low and I tested today at the same numbers I had before my operation in March," she wrote, referring to her hysterectomy. "It's important to replace this hormone and for me to have it work in tandem with estrogen — BTW, in the states I was told I didn't need progesterone!!!!!????!!!!!"

"Finally my good bacteria is way off so I was on two antibiotics for that —i n Germany they put me an herbal combinations and have stopped the numerous prescriptions — I feel perfect after they did that," Lee continued. "If you don't have to be on a prescription medication, you should not be on one especially for long periods of time," she wrote.

Sandra Lee/Instagram

The Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee star shared a photo of her test results, and said that she'll check her blood levels again in 6 weeks when she's back in Los Angeles and will send the results back to Baden-Baden for further review.

"Anything is better than feeling depleted, on edge, and/or emotional AND not being able to focus," Lee said. "I also have to go on an all vegetarian diet for a few weeks but I did sneak a steak for iron-which they say is low. I must start lifting weights-not just cardio PLUS more vitamins."

"I'm thrilled! I'll get more test results back in two weeks right now this is the focus-and I am fast tracked! Thank you God!" she ended. "This has been a great reminder you must be your own advocate and ask questions."

Lee first announced she was going to Baden-Baden last week, sharing with her followers that she "heard it was the best, with the most advanced medicine and medical practitioners in the world."