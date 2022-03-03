“Although I have a long road of recovery ahead I am grateful that this is the end of one chapter and the beginning of another,” Lee wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday

Sandra Lee Says Surgery Was a 'Bit Rough,' Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' After Hysterectomy

Sandra Lee attends the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy.

Sandra Lee attends the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy.

Sandra Lee is keeping fans updated as she recovers from her hysterectomy.

The Food Network star, 55, posted a heartfelt message to Instagram on Wednesday, writing alongside a picture of herself lying in bed, "Hello everyone, just quick note to sincerely say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and well wishes."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It makes me so happy to read your notes…Regarding the surgery - honestly it was a bit rough, but I am resting (hard for me you know I like to work), I am sleeping a lot and I have set my alarm to stay ahead of the pain relief medication, Lordy this is painful I have to say," she continued.

"Although I have a long road of recovery ahead I am grateful that this is the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, and I am so thankful to be writing this today and to my family, friends, sweet [boyfriend] Ben [Youcef] and ALL OF YOU for the wonderful support," she added. "Thank you so so much- with lots of love and appreciation!! Xo Sandra."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

On Tuesday, the Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee star revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that she was gearing up for surgery.

"Several years ago I was supposed to have quite an intense surgery. It was a follow up to my breast cancer surgery, but I had repeatedly put it off and then Covid hit," she wrote in part, adding, "Fast forward to now, during a routine appointment with my gynecologist, she noticed a change in some of my cells. I went for a second and third opinion and they all confirmed the same."

RELATED VIDEO: Sandra Lee Undergoes Hysterectomy 7 Years After Surviving Breast Cancer: 'All Sorts of Emotions'

In a post-operation update, Lee's rep told PEOPLE that her "surgery was a success and she's resting comfortably."

Lee underwent a double mastectomy in May 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in March of that year.

In August 2015, Lee was rushed to the hospital with an infection following the mastectomy, for which she was treated with antibiotics.