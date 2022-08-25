Sandra Lee Says 'My Anxiety Is Calmed' After Trip to German Clinic

Sandra Lee is sharing her excitement about finding doctors who are proposing new strategies for her health issues.

The 56-year-old Food Network star has been keeping followers updated on social media about her trip to Baden-Baden, a town in Germany known as a popular healthcare destination with medical specialists and clinics.

On Thursday, Lee shared photos of her travels on Instagram and wrote, "sad to be gone from Baden Baden but I have much of the medical information I need (more test results in two weeks). I found my time to be meaningful and I was reminded how very important it is to be your own medical advocate."

"My only advice to you is you must find the right doctors, you must search and seek them out, the ones who make you a priority, the ones who will listen to you and do a deep dive. The ones who check things you didn't think of, the ones who aren't afraid to try, or afraid to refer, and I also PLEASE know it's imperative that you do your own research, The Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee star said.

"Your life, your health and your happiness is YOUR WEALTH. No one else will care about you and yours like you do. Don't half ass it! As I left my anxiety is calmed, I have an ongoing plan," she wrote.

Sandra Lee/Instagram

Over the years, she has been very open about her health.

Seven years ago, after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Lee underwent a double mastectomy. Most recently, in March, Lee underwent a hysterectomy and shared details about her experience and recovery.

Sandra Lee/Instagram

"Surgery is never fun but the third day for me is always the worst day for me. Yesterday (my 3 day) was quite aggressive," Lee wrote at the time.

"Surgeries are so brutal but I'm still glad I did it. Once they got the IV in, wonderful anti-nausea meds I felt much better," she wrote at the time. Days earlier, she admitted the surgery was "a bit rough" but that she's feeling "grateful that this is the end of one chapter and the beginning of another," she said.