Sandra Lee Celebrates Losing 17 Lbs.: ’10 More to Go!’

The celebrity chef said in January that she was starting a cleanse after gaining 30 lbs. in 2020 and feeling “terrible”

Sandra Lee is making major progress on her weight loss goals!

The celebrity chef, 54, shared on Monday that she's already more than halfway to the number she has in mind.

"Getting there — 17 pounds down and 10 more to go!" Lee posted on Instagram.

The Emmy winner said she started the "not easy" weight loss process two months earlier, by doing intermittent fasting and walking between 10,000 and 20,000 steps a day.

Lee also had to recover from COVID-19, which she had earlier this year, she said on March 29.

"The night I realized I had it the inside of my body felt like a pinball machine had gone off, with the metal ball pinging all over the place," she wrote on Instagram. "Then it was just a massive headache with stuffy nose, minimum chest pain and then total exhaustion." She also says she lost her taste and smell, a common symptom of the virus. But by the end of March she had fully recovered.

Lee had said in January that she was embarking on a "cleanse" after gaining 30 lbs. in 2020, putting her at 170.

"None of my clothes fit and worse I feel terrible," she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 4. "I feel my very best at 140 lbs."

The lifestyle guru said she was inspired by her sister Kimmy to cut out alcohol, red meat and most carbs, and instead focusing on "lots of vegetables and berries, banana, watermelon, avocado," along with fermented foods like pickles and sauerkraut; eggs and soups. "Oh and lots of water ..........A LOT!"

In the weeks since, Lee, who moved from the New York home she shared with ex-boyfriend Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the West Coast, has shared updates on her progress. Her big breakthrough was figuring out "a way to work out and not have it be so awful" — watching reruns of Friends while she's at the gym.

"I actually look forward to it," she said. "I tend to smile while doing it — I've even burst out in laughter."