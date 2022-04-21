Chris Sandberg is working out every day until Taco Bell brings back the Grilled Stuft Nacho

Man Vows to Exercise Daily Until Taco Bell Brings Back His Favorite Meal — and Has Lost 85 Lbs.

A San Francisco man has spent the past year documenting his weight loss journey on TikTok. His daily motivation? Taco Bell.

Chris Sandberg went viral on the social media platform for vowing to work out every day as a plea for Taco Bell to bring back the Grilled Stuft Nacho after the specialty item was discontinued in 2015.

His journey began on Jan. 4, 2021, telling his followers in a clip: "Day one of exercising every day until Taco Bell brings back the Grilled Stuft Nacho." Every day since, Sandberg has shared videos of himself working out for the challenge. On Thursday, he posted his workout for his 473rd consecutive day.

Sandberg told The Washington Post that he weighed 275 lbs. when he began the challenge, and in over a year, he's lost more than 85 lbs.

"I've put in an unbelievable amount of physical work," Sandberg told the outlet, noting that his workout challenge "resonates for people" trying to lose weight.

Though he's dedicated to seeing a return of the Taco Bell specialty item, Sandberg revealed that he already wanted to lose weight and decided to combine his two goals.

"I do understand the irony in exercising every day for a fast-food item," he said. "It started as a joke that has clearly gone way too far, but I can't stop now."

"I didn't want the journey to be about a number on a scale," Sandberg added of documenting the journey on TikTok. "I wanted it to be fun. I wanted the goal to be something that had nothing to do with my weight."

Taco Bell hasn't shared any plans for reviving the Grilled Stuft Nacho, but the company noticed Sandberg's videos and sent him a few to try back in February.

"We've been watching and cheering on Chris since day one. When we saw his one year approaching, we wanted to recognize him and all he's accomplished. And what better way to do that than bring the Grilled Stuft Nacho back, just for him, just for one day," said Nicole Weltman, Taco Bell's head of social, told the Post in a statement.

"There are currently no plans for the return of Grilled Stuft Nacho, but just like all of our fan favorites, we never say never on what the future may hold," Weltman added.

Sandberg documented the moment he got to taste the meal after so many years, calling it "the best one I'd ever had." He also said he's not losing hope of the Grilled Stuft Nachos making an official comeback — and will keep working out until then.