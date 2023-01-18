Samantha Harris Was Misdiagnosed for Months After Her Mammogram Came Back Clear: 'It Was Breast Cancer'

As spokesperson of YogaWorks Pink, a new restorative fitness program with Susan G. Komen, the breast cancer survivor tells PEOPLE the agony of being told her lump was "nothing" by multiple doctors

By
Published on January 18, 2023 03:03 PM
Samantha Harris
Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Samantha Harris is a proud advocate for the breast cancer community and for those who may need help steering through their recovery process.

As a breast cancer survivor herself, the Emmy-winning TV host, 49, has teamed up with Susan G. Komen and YogaWorks to lead their restorative fitness program, geared toward people affected by the disease.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about her own 2014 breast cancer journey, the Your Healthiest Healthy best-selling author recalls the agony of being told for months that her lump was "nothing," and then finally getting diagnosed with the disease at age 40.

"So I had a baseline mammogram. It came back clear, and then 11 days later I was changing after a workout and I found a lump," the mom-of-two tells PEOPLE of her first-ever screening for breast cancer and how advocating for herself saved her life.

Safe Kids Day 2017
Rich Polk/Getty

Following her intuition, she thought, "you know, I'm gonna go see my OB/GYN," she says. "She told me it was nothing. A month later, I went to see my internist, only because it supposedly wasn't cancer. So I saw an internist who said it was nothing."

When the former Dancing with the Stars host finally went to see an oncologist, they weren't very alarmed by the lump either. After all, most breast lumps are indeed benign, or non-cancerous. Finally, after further testing, Harris received her diagnosis four months after her self-discovery.

"It was more palpable and you could literally see it sort of protruding," she describes of the tumor. "It felt the size of, I don't know, a quarter and a half? But I think the actual cancer itself was much, much smaller, but it was what allowed me to feel it," she shares of the lump's mixed make-up, being both benign and malignant.

After weighing her options with multiple doctors, which she highlights is extremely important when dealing with any potentially serious medical issue, Harris decided to have a double mastectomy.

"I was diagnosed with stage one and didn't get diagnosed with stage two until after my mastectomy when we found out it had gone to the lymph node," she says of her devastating double whammy of delayed bad news.

"Throughout all of my meetings and appointments with an oncologist, everyone said, 'we caught it so super early. The likelihood that it spread to a lymph node is very minimal.' Right. And I remember the look on my surgeon's face when I woke up from my mastectomy. They had to take out 11 lymph nodes."

As Harris recovered in the hospital for five days, having thoughts of her two daughters and trying to fight off negative thoughts of her prognosis, she finally asked a technician on day three if they had gotten her lymph node results back yet.

"And thank goodness that technician was nice enough to say, oh yeah, the results came back the other day. You don't have any other lymph nodes that had the cancer," she recalls. "And the amount of relief that I was able to sort of exhale was tremendous."

Samantha Harris
Samantha Harris/instagram

Harris says she declined on chemotherapy and radiation, which her health team okayed, given her mastectomy procedure, her specific type of cancer, and the fact that she came up negative on the extensive genetic testing she underwent.

"I'm very confident in my choices based on all the information and the education and the input I had from my doctors," she explains.

"My oncologist told me, 'You're gonna live a long life. You're not gonna die from this breast cancer.' And I'm like, what the heck? This is three weeks in. How could not one person of the numerous doctors' appointments I've had told me this? I've been panicked and worried and my kids are 3 and 6, my dad died at 50 of cancer," she says.

"And I'm thinking, I'm never gonna see my kids grow up. I need this hope."

Now cancer-free and celebrating her 8th "cancerversary" in May, Harris has made it her mission to share her story and advocate for early detection. Her daughters, Josselyn and Hillary, are now 12 and 15, and "breast health is really important for them to begin to have an understanding about and to know their bodies, which is a huge lesson we always talk about with them," she says of she and her husband, financial advisor Michael Hess, and how open they are with their girls.

Samantha Harris
YogaWorks

Nearly eight years later, the wife and mom has also been able to go off Tamoxifen, the hormone therapy treatment for her specific type of cancer (hormone receptor-positive breast cancer), which she was initially supposed to go on for 10 years.

Harris halted the treatment because it was causing her to have benign polyps on her ovaries, and her doctor told her she could stay off of the drug.

"So I went off of the estrogen blocker, with the permission I requested from my oncologist. And [the larger polyp] went away, thank goodness," the Game Show Network host says of her years-later health scare. "My oncologist is very well aware of my healthy living choices and said I didn't have to go back on."

Harris has chosen to have animal protein only once a week and to regularly have oxidant-packed smoothes and greens. She says exercise, especially yoga, helps her manage stress and complements her health regime, which she says she developed gradually.

Emphasizing the importance of "starting small," Harris says "your health is all about small manageable steps so you're not overwhelmed. And so it's sustainable because this is a lifestyle going forward. It isn't a quick fix," she adds.

Samantha Harris
YogaWorks

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Expanding on her Yoga for a Cure collaboration, Harris says "I couldn't be more proud and excited about this program that they have just launched called YogaWorks Pink, which is the first ever dedicated yoga and wellness program that has been created for and tailored to the needs of the entire breast cancer community."

YogaWorks' fitness program, which will provide the breast cancer community with direct access to beneficial yoga activities and resources for three months free, launched on Jan. 14. Pink program members will also have full access to YogaWorks' regular collection of more than 1,300 on-demand classes and 25+ live classes each day.

Samantha Harris
YogaWorks

After the complimentary three-month program, YogaWorks Pink users can subscribe for $29.99 per month, with 25 percent of the proceeds benefitting Susan G. Komen, a leading breast cancer organization.The program also welcomes caregivers and others affected by breast cancer.

Related Articles
Close-up of a hand of an older woman drying her nails in an ultraviolet lamp
UV Nail Polish Dryers Can Lead to Cancer-Causing Cell Mutations, New Study Finds
Michael Phelps and Hilary Phelps attend Whitney Phelps' ING NYC Marathon Training Session
Michael Phelps' Sister Reveals Battle with Alcoholism After 15 Years Sober: 'Alcohol Became My Safety'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley's Official Cause of Death Deferred Pending Further Tests
Chris Evert attends the 30TH Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Gala & Dinner
Tennis Great Chris Evert Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Sister's Death from Same Disease
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Shutterstock (13622397aa) Christina Applegate Christina Applegate honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Nov 2022
Christina Applegate Slams Comment Saying Plastic Surgery Changed Her Looks, Not MS: 'I Laughed'
Brentt Leakes and NeNe Leakes attend The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening on May 28, 2021 in Duluth, Georgia.
NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt, 23, Shows Off 100-Lb. Weight Loss After Suffering Stroke: 'Focus on You'
Tyler James Williams arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'Abbott Elementary' 's Tyler James Williams Details Crohn's Disease Struggle: My Body 'Crashed'
Kristin Chenoweth publicity
Kristin Chenoweth Says Hair Extensions Saved Her Life When Lighting Equipment Fell on Her Head in 2012
Kyle Richards attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'I'm Honest About What I Do'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton in Tears After Learning She's 717 Lbs.: 'The Most I've Ever Weighed'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley Had a Family History of Heart Disease — What to Know
Mineka Furtch says her previous doctor initially downplayed her symptoms of nausea and vomiting when she was pregnant in 2020. She was eventually diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and the severe symptoms associated with the condition have returned now that she is pregnant again.
Why People Who Experience Severe Nausea During Pregnancy Often Go Untreated
Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman attend The Old Man" Season 1 NYC Tastemaker Event
Amy Brenneman Recalls Jeff Bridges 'Fighting for His Life' Amidst COVID Battle While Filming 'The Old Man'
NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo
Kyle Richards in Sporty Black Bikini Shows Off Her Washboard Abs in Impromptu Mirror Selfie
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance
Christina Applegate attends "Dead To Me" #NETFLIXFYSEE For Your Consideration Event at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Christina Applegate Prepares for First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis: 'Nervous but Grateful'