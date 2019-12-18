Sam Smith Says the Holiday Season 'Always Triggers Tricky Body Issues with Me'

Image zoom Sam Smith David M. Benett/Getty

Sam Smith is sending themself a reminder to be kind to their body this holiday season.

The British singer, 27, admitted in an emotional Instagram post that they struggle with their body image during this time of the year, after weeks of eating holiday treats and seeing their body change.

“Christmas time is upon us. This time of the year always triggers tricky body issues with me. I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings, and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time,” they said.

Smith said they’re sharing this on Instagram for their followers, and for themself.

“Let’s make sure we remind our bodies during this time that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love and acceptance,” they said. “Let’s love our fluctuating bodies. Look in that mirror and shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. It’s an everyday struggle for me. You aren’t alone xx.”

Smith shared these words along with a close-up image of their bare chest. That alone is a major change for the “Stay With Me” crooner, who revealed in March that they were so self-conscious about their chest as a child that they had liposuction on the area at 12 years old.

“When I was a kid, I was chubby … and then it would get worse and worse and worse and I was holding a lot of weight in my chest. When I hit 11 years old, I went to the doctor’s,” they said. “I was so self-conscious that it was affecting my mood every day.”

“I had liposuction, I was 12 years old,” Smith continued. “At the time I think I was very happy about it. It didn’t really change anything. I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I hadn’t figured out my relationship with food, so it didn’t really change anything. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal.”

But Smith is working on changing their body image, and said at the start of the year that they wanted to “reclaim my body” and show off their chest.

“In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down,” they wrote in February, while sharing photos from a new photoshoot where they were shirtless. “Yesterday I decided to fight the f— back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally.”