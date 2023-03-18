Sam Neill Asks Fans Not to 'Worry' About His Health After Cancer Reveal: 'I Am Alive and Well'

Sam Neill doesn't want his supporters to be too worried about his health.

The Jurassic Park actor, 75 — who opened up about his stage 3 blood cancer diagnosis in his new memoir Did I Ever Tell You This?, and in a recent interview with The Guardian — told fans on Instagram Saturday not to worry about him since he's "alive and kicking."

"Hi, I'm Sam Neill! Actor of sorts, vintner, and an author as it happens," he wrote in his caption and said in a candid selfie video.

Noting how his "news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it's sort of, 'Cancer! Cancer! Cancer!' " Neill said it "is slightly tiresome, because as you see, I am alive and well, and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good."

Neill later gave his followers the rundown on what he's been up to in recent months — from working on the Peacock series Apples Never Fall with actress Annette Bening, to becoming a first-time author.

"I just wish the headline wasn't 'that thing' so much, because the main thing is that I have written this book, it's called Did I Ever Tell You This?, and it does mention cancer, because that's the sort of context in which I wrote it," he said. "But I didn't really mean to write a book. I needed something to do while I was undergoing treatment, and I am used to going to work, and I suddenly couldn't go to work."

"I never thought that I would have a career as an actor, let alone an actor on screen," he later added. "But that's kind of what happened and I am full of gratitude looking back on this life, and that's what the book is about. I hope you enjoy it."

Perhaps best known for his role as Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, and for appearing in the 1990s film The Hunt for Red October, Neill concluded his post by encouraging readers to "not worry too much about 'all that' because I'm fine."

Sam Neill in Jurassic Park (1993). Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, Neill opened up about being diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and having to undergo chemotherapy once a month, which will likely last for the rest of his life.

As he explained, he learned of his diagnosis after first experiencing swollen glands last March while doing press for Jurassic World: Dominion.

"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," Neill told The Guardian. "But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends."

Just as he did on Instagram, the actor noted that his book — which arrives on March 21 — is not about his cancer, but that the diagnosis is a "spiral thread" throughout.

"The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up," he wrote in the first chapter, per The Guardian. As he further explained, his new monthly chemo drug has prevented any cancer from returning, despite the chemo itself failing.

Did I Ever Tell You This? hits shelves on Tuesday.