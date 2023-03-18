Sam Neill Asks Fans Not to 'Worry' About His Health After Cancer Reveal: 'I Am Alive and Well'

"Let’s not worry too much about 'all that' because I’m fine," the Jurassic Park actor told his followers on Instagram Saturday, referring to his cancer

By
Published on March 18, 2023 12:57 PM
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 20, 2004: (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Actor, Sam Neill, at Circular Quay in Sydney. (Photo by Newspix/Getty Images)
Photo: Newspix/Getty

Sam Neill doesn't want his supporters to be too worried about his health.

The Jurassic Park actor, 75 — who opened up about his stage 3 blood cancer diagnosis in his new memoir Did I Ever Tell You This?, and in a recent interview with The Guardian — told fans on Instagram Saturday not to worry about him since he's "alive and kicking."

"Hi, I'm Sam Neill! Actor of sorts, vintner, and an author as it happens," he wrote in his caption and said in a candid selfie video.

Noting how his "news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it's sort of, 'Cancer! Cancer! Cancer!' " Neill said it "is slightly tiresome, because as you see, I am alive and well, and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good."

Neill later gave his followers the rundown on what he's been up to in recent months — from working on the Peacock series Apples Never Fall with actress Annette Bening, to becoming a first-time author.

"I just wish the headline wasn't 'that thing' so much, because the main thing is that I have written this book, it's called Did I Ever Tell You This?, and it does mention cancer, because that's the sort of context in which I wrote it," he said. "But I didn't really mean to write a book. I needed something to do while I was undergoing treatment, and I am used to going to work, and I suddenly couldn't go to work."

"I never thought that I would have a career as an actor, let alone an actor on screen," he later added. "But that's kind of what happened and I am full of gratitude looking back on this life, and that's what the book is about. I hope you enjoy it."

Perhaps best known for his role as Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, and for appearing in the 1990s film The Hunt for Red October, Neill concluded his post by encouraging readers to "not worry too much about 'all that' because I'm fine."

Sam Neill Jurassic Park
Sam Neill in Jurassic Park (1993). Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, Neill opened up about being diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and having to undergo chemotherapy once a month, which will likely last for the rest of his life.

As he explained, he learned of his diagnosis after first experiencing swollen glands last March while doing press for Jurassic World: Dominion.

"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," Neill told The Guardian. "But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends."

Just as he did on Instagram, the actor noted that his book — which arrives on March 21 — is not about his cancer, but that the diagnosis is a "spiral thread" throughout.

"The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up," he wrote in the first chapter, per The Guardian. As he further explained, his new monthly chemo drug has prevented any cancer from returning, despite the chemo itself failing.

Did I Ever Tell You This? hits shelves on Tuesday.

Related Articles
sam neil
Sam Neill Reveals He's Being Treated for Stage 3 Blood Cancer: 'Just Pleased to Be Alive'
Actor Brennan Elliot visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb3UPSJvmbk/ brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified • Liked by gsher51 and others brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified Those closest to me know that my Wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient. There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair. Even after countless surgeries and chemotherapy rounds, She forges ahead into spring taking on the one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain. Please keep @Camilla_row in your prayers. #stomachcancer #hopeforstomachcancer #prayersforhealing #stage4needsmore 18w
Brennan Elliott Gives Update on Wife's Stage IV Gastric Cancer
Leanne Hainsby at the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
Leanne Hainsby Says Her Mindset During Breast Cancer Treatment 'Is Totally Within My Control'
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Says Chemo 'Hit Me Hard,' Made Her 'Think About Death a Lot'
Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman attend The Old Man" Season 1 NYC Tastemaker Event
Amy Brenneman Recalls Jeff Bridges 'Fighting for His Life' Amidst COVID Battle While Filming 'The Old Man'
Peloton's Leanne Hainsby Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 35
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby, 35, Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Instagram Post
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby
Leanne Hainsby Returns to Peloton After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Felt the Love Today'
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: Jane Fonda hosts Fire Drill Fridays to call attention to the growing climate crisis and demand that President Biden declare a climate emergency at a rally in Freedom Plaza on December 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Says Her Cancer Is in Remission: 'I Am Feeling So Blessed, So Fortunate'
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So it Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
Ashley Park
'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Says Once She Recovered from Cancer 'I Didn't Want It to Define Me'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Shares Why He and Alyssa Scott Didn't Want Son to Undergo Chemotherapy Before Death
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda, 84, Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable' Cancer and Is Undergoing Chemo: 'I Feel Very Lucky'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker's Health Journey Over the Years, in His Own Words
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Special guests Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony honoring Lily Tomlin during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)
Lily Tomlin Calls Jane Fonda 'Indomitable' After Cancer Diagnosis: 'She's Very Forthright' About It
Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winning Actor, Author, Producer, Political Activist & Fitness Guru speaks on stage during 2022 Pennsylvania Conference For Women
Jane Fonda Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Pennsylvania Conference for Women
Mark Hoppus
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' After Latest Cancer Scan 'Came Back Clean'