Sam Asghari Says Girlfriend Britney Spears Is His Fitness Inspiration and Why He Calls Her ‘Lioness’

Sam Asghari is opening up about how girlfriend Britney Spears motivates him when it comes to his health.

During a recent appearance on The Doctors, Asghari, 25, raved over the “Gimme More” singer, 37, while cooking her favorite meal — peachy steak, a recipe Spears showed off on her Instagram in August.

In addition to expressing his love for Spears in the kitchen, Asghari explained that working out together is also a big part of their relationship.

“I think couples should definitely work out together,” Asghari shared as a video of him and Spears working up a sweat played in the background.

Spears frequently shares clips of the two in the gym, which shows them even skillfully using each other as props.

“I think it’s great,” Asghari said of exercising with Spears. “I think it’s fun. You can inspire each other.”

“She inspires me on a daily basis when she works out,” Asghari said on the show.

Asghari later revealed his reason for calling Spears a “lioness.”

“If you guys watch the Geography channel, I watch it all the time. The female lion inspires the male lion all the time,” he explained.

“The female lion, I give props to you guys,” Asghari said to the women in the audience. “I have three sisters, and so they inspired me.”

Image zoom Sam Asghari and Britney Spears Britney Spears/Instagram

“I was raised by women, and I think you guys are amazing, so that’s where that came from,” Asghari continued.

“Lioness is a strong, strong animal and yeah, that’s it,” he added.

Asghari’s appearance on The Doctors comes just after he revealed he plans to marry Spears in the future.

“This is something that every couple should do,” Asghari told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s the whole point of a relationship — we are family.”

It’s been over two years since the pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video.

Asghari also shared that he has an “absolutely amazing” relationship with her sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.