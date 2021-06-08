The actress says, though, that given “how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous”

Salma Hayek Is Having Trouble Losing the Weight She Gained for House of Gucci: 'It Takes So Long'

Salma Hayek knows from experience that losing weight is far harder than putting it on.

The 54-year-old actress spent the end of 2020 gaining weight for her role in the upcoming movie House of Gucci, and happily leaned in to wearing looser clothing.

"It was not even the end of the holiday yet, and I was like, 'Okay, bring me caftans!' " she joked to InStyle for the July cover.

The highly-anticipated film about the assassination of Maurizio Gucci is now in post-production and Hayek is working on losing the weight she gained, but it's been tough, she said.

"I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it," she said.

Hayek wants to lose the weight in part for her health, but also, she admitted, because of "what's expected for a woman who people consider good-looking," she said.

"As you get older, you're expected not to age."

Still, Hayek said she's very appreciative of her body, considering "how much mileage" it's had so far.

And given "how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous," she said. "I don't think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I'm not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation."

Hayek has practiced meditation since her 30s, when she started dealing with lower back pain that occasionally made it difficult to get out of bed.

"It makes you experience your body with a lightness that's really delicious and satisfying," she said of meditation. "With the breathing and the going inside, you explore your body in a different way, and you learn not to go crazy with the expectations."

Hayek hasn't had any luck getting her 13-year-old daughter Valentina on board with meditation, though.