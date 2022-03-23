The actress said legislators instituting abortion bans in states like Texas, Florida and Arizona "are so backward, so ignorant and really just power hungry"

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions.

Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, in an interview with Variety, Field was asked what she thought of the recent abortion bans that are popping up in Republican-led states, in violation of Roe v. Wade.

"Those men who are doing that, and they're mostly male governors who are doing it, are so backward, so ignorant and really just power hungry," the two-time Academy Award winner, 75, said. "I think it's criminal."

"They're so wanting to roll back the achievements and important progress for women, for Blacks, for the LGBTQ community."

Field called out two governors in particular — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, well before most women are aware they're expecting, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is set to sign a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

"I can't say enough horrible things about what I feel about those men," she said. "If you see them coming toward me, those two governors specifically, lead me out of the way because I cannot be responsible for what I would do. [Addressing her publicist] Heidi, do you hear me? Lead me away."

RELATED VIDEO: 'I Pray for All ... Who Will Suffer': Many Stars Are Outraged at Sweeping Alabama Abortion Ban

Field wrote in her memoir that she became pregnant just before getting her breakthrough role on the TV show Gidget, with an unnamed boy she met after her high school graduation, USA Today reported. Her stepfather — whom she also alleges sexually abused her until she turned 14 — set up the abortion in Tijuana, with Field writing that she "couldn't stand his imperceptible note of triumph."

She and her mother were driven to Tijuana by her family physician. The procedure itself was traumatic, she said, and Field remembers waking up to the anesthesiologist groping her breast.