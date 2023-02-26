Jean Smart 'Is Doing Fantastic' After Surgery and the 'Hacks' Cast Will Have 'a Dirty Martini' in Her Honor

"We just love her. We’re sending all of our love to her," Smart’s Hacks costar Rose Abdoo shared on the red carpet at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 07:08 PM

Jean Smart is on the mend after having a recent heart procedure.

On the red carpet at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the cast of Hacks shared an update with PEOPLE about their costar — who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

"We just love her. We're sending all of our love to her and she's doing fantastic," Rose Abdoo shared.

"We're having a dirty martini for Jean tonight," Johnny Sibilly, who plays Wilson on the HBO Max dark comedy, added.

Jean Smart 'Would Kill' to Be on 'Frasier' Reboot: 'That Cast Was So in Love with Each Other'
Jean Smart. Getty Images

Their costar Mark Indelicato opened up about working with Smart, 71, on Hacks, which is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

"She's truly an actor's actor," he said. "I think being able to work with her and just observing her is truly like a masterclass and I feel like we all feel that way so it's incredible to just share the stage with her."

Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Megan Stalter and Johnny Sibilly attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Last week, Smart shared that she was home recovering after undergoing a heart procedure on Instagram and urged her followers to stay on top of their health.

"February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," she wrote.

"I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate," the actress added. "Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I'm very glad I did!"

Under the post, Smart received numerous well wishes from fans and fellow stars, including Melissa Peterman and Sarah Rafferty.

"Glad everything was successful and wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending lots of love! 💜," one follower wrote.

Another person commented, "So happy to hear you're recovering well. Take good care of yourself!❤️❤️❤️"

While Smart didn't share additional information on the heart procedure, her health forced her HBO Max hit show Hacks to pause production of season three while she recovers, according to Deadline. Filming is reportedly set to resume mid March after Smart heals.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony are airing live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Watchmen's Jean Smart Says Series End Is 'Just Wild': 'People Aren't Going to See It Coming'
Jean Smart Reveals She's Recovering from a 'Successful' Heart Procedure: 'Listen to Your Body'
20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette
SAG Awards 2023: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and What's Different This Year
Screen Actors Guild Awards
SAG Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live)
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Stylist Daughter Told Her to 'Rise Like a Phoenix, but Younger' on SAG Awards Red Carpet
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Have 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Andy Samberg attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California., Jean Smart attends the FYC red carpet of Bravo's "Dirty John" at Saban Media Center on May 02, 2019 in North Hollywood, California.
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Play Exes in Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy '42.6 Years'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere
Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively and New Baby Are 'Doing Fantastic'
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis All Score Nods
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis Score Nods
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate Says SAG Awards Will Likely Be Her 'Last Awards Show as an Actor' amid MS Diagnosis
Jean Smart attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Max's "Hacks" at DGA Theater Complex on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); Brad Pitt arrives at the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Jean Smart Recalls Costar Brad Pitt Consoling Her About Late Husband: 'He Was Incredibly Kind'
Black History Month rollout
Jay Ellis Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Group Chat Is 'On Fire All the Time' After Oscar Nominations
Jean Smart accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Hacks' ' Jean Smart Jokes Fellow Nominee Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Look
Hacks Season 2 Jean Smart
'Hacks' Season 2 Trailer Sees Jean Smart's Deborah Question Whether Going on Tour Was a 'Good Idea'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Marc Maron attends the DreamWorks Animations Special Screening Of "The Bad Guys" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Marc Maron Slams Academy for Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nod Investigation: She's 'Not Undeserving'
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Brings High-Fashion Drama to Golden Globes Red Carpet in Show-Stopping Valentino Look
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Academy Conducting Review of Oscars Campaign Rules After Surprise Andrea Riseborough Nomination