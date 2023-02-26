Jean Smart 'Is Doing Fantastic' After Surgery and the 'Hacks' Cast Will Have 'a Dirty Martini' in Her Honor

Jean Smart is on the mend after having a recent heart procedure.

On the red carpet at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the cast of Hacks shared an update with PEOPLE about their costar — who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

"We just love her. We're sending all of our love to her and she's doing fantastic," Rose Abdoo shared.

"We're having a dirty martini for Jean tonight," Johnny Sibilly, who plays Wilson on the HBO Max dark comedy, added.

Jean Smart. Getty Images

Their costar Mark Indelicato opened up about working with Smart, 71, on Hacks, which is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

"She's truly an actor's actor," he said. "I think being able to work with her and just observing her is truly like a masterclass and I feel like we all feel that way so it's incredible to just share the stage with her."

Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Last week, Smart shared that she was home recovering after undergoing a heart procedure on Instagram and urged her followers to stay on top of their health.

"February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," she wrote.

"I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate," the actress added. "Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I'm very glad I did!"

Under the post, Smart received numerous well wishes from fans and fellow stars, including Melissa Peterman and Sarah Rafferty.

"Glad everything was successful and wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending lots of love! 💜," one follower wrote.

Another person commented, "So happy to hear you're recovering well. Take good care of yourself!❤️❤️❤️"

While Smart didn't share additional information on the heart procedure, her health forced her HBO Max hit show Hacks to pause production of season three while she recovers, according to Deadline. Filming is reportedly set to resume mid March after Smart heals.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony are airing live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.