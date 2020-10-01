The Duck Dynasty star said people made negative comments about her body after she regained the weight she had lost on Dancing with the Stars

Sadie Robertson Says Her Eating Disorder Developed After She Was Body Shamed for Gaining Weight

While the Duck Dynasty star, 23, lost weight during the intense weeks of training on DWTS, she filled out again once the show ended, and people made rude comments.

"During Dancing with the Stars ... I had this body that I never thought I'd have. I had a six-pack for two weeks, but then Thanksgiving hit and it went away. People started to comment," she recently told Entertainment Tonight.

“There were people in my life who were just really negative influences, that would say things that were not uplifting about the way that I looked and how I needed to maintain the body that I had,” she continued. “It was so wrong. I was insecure at the time, so I believed them and thought, ‘Oh, I need to push it.’ ”

Robertson, who was 17 at the time and working to become a model, developed “a really unhealthy view” of her body.

“People would say things like, ‘Oh, if you lost 10 more pounds, you would look like a real model.’ I was literally 115 pounds and already unhealthy. That just messed my mind up,” she said.

That led Robertson to develop an eating disorder — she said in 2017 that, “at least five times a day, I would wrap my hands around my thighs, making sure they hadn’t grown beyond what I could reach. I knew each little calorie that was in every bite of food I took. I talked about food all of the time.”

Robertson told ET that she was constantly counting her calories and developed body dysmorphia.

“I would look at myself in the mirror and I would think, ‘I’m fat,’ and I was not at all,” she said.

Robertson's faith, she said, is what helped her overcome her eating disorder.

“Instead I would tell myself, ‘I am so thankful that I have this. I'm so thankful that my legs actually serve the purpose that they should and that they're able to run, that my arms are able to carry things. That my stomach one day, hopefully, will be able to carry a baby.’ Just what we're actually designed and created for.”