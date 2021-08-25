Sadie Robertson Claps Back at Fan Who Unfollowed Her for 'Bragging' About Her Post-Baby Body

“I thought about how I could’ve told her that I didn’t ‘bounce back’ how you may perceive outwardly," the Duck Dynasty alum wrote alongside a pair of before-and-after images of her baby body

Sadie Robertson is not letting online haters get her down about her postpartum body.

The 24-year-old Duck Dynasty alum said Sunday on Instagram that she recently received a message from a fan that unfollowed her on the social media platform. But Robertson said "it was WHY that got me" in a lengthy post about the encounter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She went on to say that it is bc of how much I brag & flaunt my body & how hard it was for her to see my body after giving birth 'bounce back,' " the reality star wrote alongside images of herself one month pregnant a year ago and of herself now, after giving birth to Honey James in May, posing in the same pants.

The comment stung Robertson, who noted most of her life events aren't documented on social media — including the trials she's faced since giving birth.

"I thought about how I could've told her that I didn't 'bounce back' how you may perceive outwardly," she continued in her caption. "I could tell her about parts of me that haven't healed yet. I could tell her about the bumps that I still have covering half of my body since birth bc of a new allergy triggered by a stressful labor. I could've told her things my doctor has told me, & the counselor i saw helped me through. I could've told her how a lot of things I don't tell people, but I didn't."

"I didn't tell her that and I don't post stuff like that bc the truth is my year, my days, and certainly my life are not defined by my body, and especially not the negative things my body is faced with because tbh it's done some awesome things this year i'd rather document!" she added. "So i post the good mostly. Does that mean I'm bragging? That is certainly not my intent. I just feel as though we have better and bigger things to talk about."

Sadie Robertson Huff Instagram Credit: Sadie Robertson Huff Instagram

The last year, Robertson said, was more about her growing as a person than the physical changes she experienced as part of motherhood. She hopes her fans are able to see the growth she's made in various aspects of her life, from love and endurance to faith and hope, among many other things.

"I honestly believe those things are more helpful to show [than] the bumps, the jeans not fitting, the workouts I can't do & so on," Robertson concluded.

"Ladies, I just want to challenge you not to become insecure bc of what someone else chooses to or not to post. Our confidence should not be found on the measure of how good or bad someone else is doing."

Robertson has not shied away from discussing life as a new mom in the past. During an episode of her Whoa That's Good podcast in July, Robertson said she was initially "on cloud nine" before struggling with postpartum anxiety.

Sadie Robertson Credit: Mike Pont/Getty Images

"What it kinda looked like for me was, honestly I have struggled with anxiety for years ... I'm constantly trying to fight fear in my life," she said at the time. "But whenever I have hurt and I was going through that postpartum, it was so many emotions happening that I couldn't really fight the fear like I normally do. All of a sudden I was just in a state of anxiety. I didn't even realize it was creeping up as much as it was."

Robertson said her "mind kept going into the 'what if this would have happened? What if it did last one more minute and she didn't make it?'" when thinking about the "very scary and really dangerous" labor she and her newborn experienced.