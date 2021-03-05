The Bachelorette star has been dealing with an ongoing health issue for more than a year that leaves him exhausted

Ryan Sutter Says He Needs to ‘Write Off’ Some Days to ‘Heal and Recover’ from His Mystery Illness

Ryan Sutter is learning to accept that some days his body just needs to rest, as he continues to recover from a mystery illness that has plagued him over the past year.

The former Bachelorette winner, 46, shared in December that he has been dealing with an ongoing health issue that his doctors have not been able to diagnose. His symptoms first started last February after he completed an 18-week training course with the Denver Fire Department, and since then he's been dealing with "fatigue — sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, full body itching with no rash, headaches, neck and throat swelling, congestion, light headedness, nausea, and just general all around not feeling good."

Those issues mean that "some days you just write off…" Sutter posted on Instagram on Thursday.

"Whether as an expense for historic abuse or an investment in future adventure, there are days we just need a break. I have a few more of those days lately," he said. "Today was one of them. Up at 10:00 (6.5 hours later than the 3:30 am I have to wake up for work). Still in my PJs at 12:30 when I took this picture and watching a @warrenmillerent documentary."

Letting himself relax, though, is tough, Sutter admitted.

"I struggled with allowing the grace to do nothing — to heal and recover. But I need to heal and recover. We all do. And I guess that's ok..." he said.

The dad of two — Sutter has daughter Blakesley Grace, 11, and son Maxwell Alston, 13, with wife Trista, 48 — is starting to see improvements in his health. Sutter shared last month that he's been able to get back in the gym in recent weeks.

"Doing my best to get back to my best," he posted on Instagram, along with a photo of himself lifting weights in a gym. Sutter also thanked the gym owners for letting him use the space, and added the hashtags "#gettingstronger #onedayatatime."

In addition to learning to rest when his body needs it, Sutter said in December that he's also had to work on allowing himself to reach out for help.