Ryan Sutter Shares Knee Surgery Photo: 'Goodbye Old Friend'

Ryan Sutter is bringing his fans along on the road to recovery after his knee surgery.

The former Bachelorette star, 46, revealed on Instagram that he underwent a knee replacement procedure, sharing a photo of his leg with a long incision down the middle. In a lengthy caption, Sutter paid tribute to his knee and all of the work it had done for him over the years.

"Goodbye old friend. Thanks for all your support. We came into the world together, bound by blood and bone," he wrote. "We sought challenge [sic], taking on each one in a joint effort. Though you bent, you never broke."

Sutter continued, "You brought balance, strength and hyperextension of life's adventures. We skinned up mountains, scraped our way through miles of racing and bruised opponents (and ourself) on the gridiron. There was pain."

"Plenty of that but nothing a few shots couldn't handle. We certainly took a lot of shots," he wrote. "You got me through the most difficult year of my life, draining pints of fluid from within but never leaving me drained of spirit."

To close out his post, Sutter added, "You taught me perseverance, resilience and how to recognize when neither is the right choice. You taught me to relax, to recover and finally to replace those things in life that are holding us back - even the things we love, like you. So now I say goodbye, knowing the core of your structure remains and that, moving forward, you've left me everything I kneed…"

He finished the message with a handful of hashtags, writing, "#adiosknee #kneereplacement #onward #ouch" and "#life."

Sutter's knee surgery comes after he revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis in May. After a year of undergoing tests to identify a mystery illness he had been battling, the former reality star was told by doctors he had been exposed to mold toxins while working as a firefighter, which triggered his Lyme disease.

"It seems to be that what happened is that my immune system was weakened through exposures to toxins and especially to mold," he said on wife Trista's Better Etc. podcast. "There are other people in the fire academy that probably had the same exposures who aren't dealing with these exposures because their genetics are stronger, they're able to get rid of the toxins easier."

Sutter's test results not only revealed his Lyme diagnosis, but also showed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and Epstein-Barr virus, an illness that leads to mononucleosis.

Sutter shared an update on his health in July, just a month over receiving his diagnosis.

"It's been kind of a tough few weeks. Not for me personally. In fact, I'm doing ok and it's kind of bugging me?" he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Sutter added that his friends, family and colleagues "have come into moments of adversity and are struggling." He continued, "It's been easy for me lately to justify personal pain and to somehow work towards finding value in my own suffering but I can't manage the same peace with the anguish and sorrow of others? I feel powerless against it? I want to be there but don't know where there is?"

Still, he told his followers that he's focused on staying "grateful" in the moment.