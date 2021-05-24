The former Bachelorette winner has spent the last year dealing with an ongoing health issue that leaves him with “almost paralyzing” fatigue

Ryan Sutter Says He's Started to Figure Out His Mystery Illness: 'Things Are Indeed Looking Up'

Nearly a year since he first started dealing with a mystery illness that left him with "almost paralyzing" fatigue, Ryan Sutter is finally learning what is going wrong in his body.

The former Bachelorette winner, 46, shared on Sunday that "things are looking up" and he has a clearer picture of the issue.

"Answers have unfolded in regard to my health and I am certain of my direction moving forward there," he wrote on Instagram, adding that there's "more on that to come..."

Sutter first started feeling sick in Aug. 2020, after he completed an 18-week training course with the Denver Fire Department to get back to his job as a firefighter. In December, the dad of three said that "Towards the end of that process I felt more and more worn out and began feeling occasional 'flu like' symptoms," but he was tested multiple times for COVID-19 and all came back negative.

"It's been five months now and, if anything, I feel worse," he said. "Though I am functional and continue to work my regular fire schedule, I am experiencing a battery of symptoms which include: fatigue — sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, full body itching with no rash, headaches, neck and throat swelling, congestion, light headedness, nausea, and just general all around not feeling good."

Writing on Sunday, Sutter said that the health problem that started after doing that training course had him questioning if that was the right decision.

"Maybe I picked a bad time to start my career over? Maybe I was too old, too broken, too confident, too selfish, too clueless? Maybe it was too much? Maybe I should've left well enough alone — stayed comfortable and content, each day rolling by on life cruise control? Maybe I made a mistake?" he asked.

"Or maybe not," Sutter continued. "Maybe those maybes are meant to shine light on what may be? To illuminate a path of personal growth and to challenge a new mindset? To demonstrate what might be possible and what may be most important?"

With a better understanding of what went wrong, and physical improvements over the last few months, Sutter said that he's also doing better mentally.

"As I continue to contemplate the experiences of the past year, I'm beginning to cast off the maybes and find certainty within," he said. "I am certain of my place in life professionally and personally."

And Sutter, who has said that the last year has taught him to slow down, thinks his health problems likely helped him in the long run.