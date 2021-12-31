Ryan Sutter Reflects on Trip That Gave Him 'Fortuitous Opportunity to Escape' Health Struggles

The former Bachelorette star revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease

Ryan Sutter is opening up about a trip that helped him cope with the emotions he's experienced after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The former Bachelorette star, 47, shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday that delved into a recent family trip that gave him "a fortuitous opportunity to escape" his recent health struggles alongside a gallery of photos from the journey.

This week, he said, "has been different" for him.

"I missed taking pictures I actually want to look at. I missed capturing moments I know I'll look back on fondly. I missed feeling a part of my family. I missed my life," Ryan explained in the caption.

"But this week it was all there," he continued. "A glimpse of the past and, I know, a glimpse into the future."

In May, Ryan revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease. A few months later, she shared a photo on Instagram of the various supplements he takes to combat the illness.

"They are crazy expensive, somewhat experimental and not guaranteed to work," the reality star wrote at the time. "I can't afford to do all of these at once so I try to find combinations that are doable without compromising too much effectiveness. I have friends that provide discounts and support but am always attempting to balance cost benefit while reducing the stress created by that effort — on me and those I love."

In Thursday's post, Ryan reflected on his journey alongside photos of himself, wife Trista Sutter — whom he met on season 1 of The Bachelorette — and son Maxwell Alston, 14, soaking in the sights at Grayton Beach in Florida. (The couple also shares daughter Blakesley Grace, 12.)

"There are no easy paths through life. Nor should there be," he wrote. "The difficult moments lend perspective and build resiliency. They illuminate the moments we want to remember. They allow the opportunity to feel the sun through a rainstorm, the joy of swimming in a turbulent sea - the simple pleasure of watching your kids peer out across endless waves as they come crashing in, only to arrive gently at their feet."

"There are powerful lessons in nature. Experiences there offer perspective and healing," Ryan added, noting how "grateful" he is for this week.

"It's reminder of all those things that I missed for to [sic] long," he concluded. "Thank you @tristasutter and your network of angels for making this happen. Thank you Max and Blakesley for the support beyond your years. Thank you life for reminding me you're still there. Thank you #emeraldcoast for being so magical… Thank you."