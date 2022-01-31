“I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror,” Seacrest recalled on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest Says Being Teased for His Weight as a Child Influences His Diet as an Adult

Ryan Seacrest changed his eating habits because he struggled with body image when he was younger.

The television personality, 47, reflected on how not being "in the greatest of shape" as a kid still haunts him, and how it altered his current relationship with food.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was teased for it, and I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror," he explained on Monday's Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I cannot get past it, I've talked to our experts about it, but for some reason, I just cannot see that guy."

His co-host Kelly Ripa responded, "I understand, the things you are teased about as a kid, they haunt you for the rest of your life. You take them with you for the rest of your life."

But she did acknowledge that he tends to obsess over food: "You spend a great deal of time fixating on what you're eating and what you're not eating and when you're eating and how much you're eating and how many times of day you're eating."

Seacrest went on to explain how two experiences— swimming in a T-shirt and being given charley horses on the school bus — were especially difficult to overcome.

They led the American Idol host to adopt a healthier lifestyle as an adult, including going dairy-free and trying intermittent fasting. During the chat, he showed his unique breakfast including coconut yogurt, turkey protein, minestrone soup and peanut butter with honey.

ryan seacrest breakfst Credit: live with kelly and ryan

Ripa believed that his childhood left him "fixated" on food.

"It makes it so much more important and then you feel bad and then you go into a shame spiral and then you make yourself hungry for foods that are bad for you," she told Seacrest.

Last year, Seacrest told PEOPLE about he tries to maintain a mostly vegan diet even though he has shared his affinity for Girl Scout cookies.