Ryan Seacrest Says Intermittent Fasting Helps Maintain His Energy Throughout the Day

Ryan Seacrest is sharing his strategies for staying fit.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about investing in CLMBR — a vertical climbing workout machine — the 46-year-old multi-hyphenate star opened up about how he uses intermittent fasting to maintain his health.

"I actually intermittent fast, so I don't eat breakfast right now," the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I start my day with tea first and then I have coffee, and then my first meal is lunch, which I find actually helps with my energy level."

Adding that he will "exercise later in the day, a little late afternoon," Seacrest also shares that he has "cut out sugar for the most part" and rarely consumes meat.

"I'm like con-vegan, I call it conveniently vegan," he adds with a laugh. "So I do cheat and eat things every once a while, but I try and mostly stay plant-based and fish-based occasionally."

Seacrest, who has detailed his intermittent fasting routine in the past, also makes exercise a priority, which is why investing in CLMBR was a no-brainer for him.

The vertical climbing machine, which comes in two models — CLMBR Connected and CLMBR Pure — is the "first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes," according to a press release.

Seacrest says that he was first introduced to the machine and its climbing concept by Marco Borges, "a trainer of mine and an entrepreneur in the fitness world."

He asked Borges if the equipment, which is touted as appropriate for fitness newbies as well as more seasoned athletes, is "efficient and effective in terms of time and calorie burn." Borges said yes.

"That's really what piqued my interest because I do try to exercise every day — but my days are busy," says Seacrest. "If I can get more done with less time, then it's a win."

But like everyone else who has been trying to stay fit amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Seacrest's workouts have looked different in recent months.

"I've been doing as many people have been doing, different routines and workouts through FaceTime," he says. "I've had to consolidate the amount of equipment that I use, and I think we've all had to get a little more creative and work on pushing ourselves and our home fitness routines more than ever before."

But one thing that has remained consistent for the American Idol host is his workout playlist, which he describes as "strange."

Explaining that his preferred selection of music consists of "old songs that are slow love songs," Seacrest says he enjoys listening to Foreigner, George Michael and Richard Marx, among other artists. "It's bizarre," he tells PEOPLE. "I listen to these old slow songs to remind me of [my] childhood when I'm doing sprints on the treadmill."

As for the appeal of songs from an earlier era, Seacrest says that the songs make him "nostalgic" and bring him back to a place "where you start thinking about where you were and what you were doing growing up."