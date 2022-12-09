Ryan Reynolds Enlists Seth Rogen as an Ugly Talking Christmas Sweater for SickKids Fundraiser

This season marks Reynolds' fourth year working with SickKids for their holiday fundraiser

By
Published on December 9, 2022 02:15 PM

Ryan Reynolds has returned for another holiday season of helping The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) as they launch their annual fundraising campaign.

This time around, the Deadpool star has enlisted Canadian countryman Seth Rogen to help spread the message, naturally, with some laughs.

In this year's fundraising spot, Reynolds' ugly sweater comes to life (Rogen) to stop him from making any jokes and to just move the important message along. Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews also has a quick cameo in the message.

This season marks Reynolds' fourth year working with SickKids for their holiday fundraiser. In the past, he has enlisted pals Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal to spread the message.

ryan reynolds, seth rogen

The minute-long video was produced in collaboration with Reynolds' Maximum Effort; donations to SickKids during the holiday season will be matched up Samsung Canada up to $100,000. A version of Reynolds' "aesthetically challenged" sweater can also be purchased.

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada.

As for Reynolds, he has been busy this holiday season. In addition to his work with SickKids, the actor was recently bestowed the Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

Reynolds first joked in his speech, "I feel like I'm at my funeral, except I get to leave. I guess I finally tested positive for icon. Been avoiding it for years but here we are." He continued by thanking the people in his life, explaining that that gratitude list "starts with my family and it ends with my family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reynolds also has a new holiday film out on Apple TV+, Spirited, which co-stars Will Ferrell and tells a reimagined version of A Christmas Carol.

Related Articles
Ryan Reynolds attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Premiere
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He's Written a 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie That 'Never Got Made'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClzVoEspRCZ/ vancityreynolds Verified We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄 3h
Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump in Holiday PJs as Ryan Reynolds Jokes About 'Inexcusable' Photo Mistake
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Ryan Reynolds accepts The People's Icon award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds Thanks Blake Lively for Giving Him 'Strength' in People's Choice Awards Speech
Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain
Ryan Reynolds Thanks Shania Twain After She Adds His Name Into 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman 'Gave Me Good Advice' for Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited'
Blake Lively Shows Off Her Thanksgiving Pies
Pregnant Blake Lively Proudly Shows Off the 3 Pies She Made for Thanksgiving
Ryan Reynolds Will Ferrell
Ryan Reynolds Says His Kids Have Seen 'Elf' Starring Will Ferrell '10,000 Times'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman attend the 7th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on January 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts )
Nicole Kidman Bids $100K on Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' Hat for Charity: 'Not Australian Dollars'
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, shares this Christmas message for Scotty's Little Soldiers . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVImKSa_HVE. Credit: Scotty's TV
Prince Harry Sends Message — Dressed as Spider-Man — to Kids Who Lost a Parent in British Armed Forces
Spirited Trailer Will Ferrell and Ryan Reylonds
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Bicker Through 'A Christmas Carol' Retelling in New 'Spirited' Trailer
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Hugh Grant (R) and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Hugh Grant 'Drunkenly' Watched 'Love Actually' with Wife — and She Thought Movie Was 'All About Pain'
Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ryan Reynolds Admits He Hasn't Prepared Much for Baby No. 4: 'I Should Sweep or Something'
hugh grant
Hugh Grant Says He Dreaded Filming 'Love Actually' 's Now-Iconic Dance Scene: 'Excruciating'
Honoree Ryan Reynolds attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Says He Doesn't Want His Kids to Be Child Actors: 'It's Usually About the Parents'
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig Channels James Bond, Plus Kate Hudson, Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen and More
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere
Pregnant Blake Lively Says Husband Ryan Reynolds 'Races Home' from Work to Be with His Family