Ryan Reynolds Enlists Seth Rogen as an Ugly Talking Christmas Sweater for SickKids Fundraiser

Ryan Reynolds has returned for another holiday season of helping The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) as they launch their annual fundraising campaign.

This time around, the Deadpool star has enlisted Canadian countryman Seth Rogen to help spread the message, naturally, with some laughs.

In this year's fundraising spot, Reynolds' ugly sweater comes to life (Rogen) to stop him from making any jokes and to just move the important message along. Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews also has a quick cameo in the message.

This season marks Reynolds' fourth year working with SickKids for their holiday fundraiser. In the past, he has enlisted pals Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal to spread the message.

The minute-long video was produced in collaboration with Reynolds' Maximum Effort; donations to SickKids during the holiday season will be matched up Samsung Canada up to $100,000. A version of Reynolds' "aesthetically challenged" sweater can also be purchased.

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada.

As for Reynolds, he has been busy this holiday season. In addition to his work with SickKids, the actor was recently bestowed the Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

Reynolds first joked in his speech, "I feel like I'm at my funeral, except I get to leave. I guess I finally tested positive for icon. Been avoiding it for years but here we are." He continued by thanking the people in his life, explaining that that gratitude list "starts with my family and it ends with my family."

Reynolds also has a new holiday film out on Apple TV+, Spirited, which co-stars Will Ferrell and tells a reimagined version of A Christmas Carol.