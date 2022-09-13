Ryan Reynolds Gets Polyps Removed After 'Potentially Life-Saving' Preventative Colonoscopy

In a video for Lead from Behind, both Ryan Reynolds and his friend and Wrexham football club co-owner, Rob McElhenney, underwent preventative colonoscopies

By
Published on September 13, 2022 10:24 AM

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are letting cameras get up close and personal, for a good cause.

In a new video from colon-cancer-awareness organization Lead from Behind in association with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the two actors and soccer-club owners share their experience getting preventative colonoscopies.

At the start of the video, Reynolds, 45, and McElhenney, 45, reveal they made a bet that if McElhenney learned to speak Welsh, the Deadpool actor would let cameras follow along for the procedure.

"He was so sure he said he'd publicly broadcast his colonoscopy if I could do it," McElhenney revealed in Welsh, via captions.

Reynolds then shared that as he and the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor and writer turned 45 this year, that meant it was time to get a colonoscopy.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

"It's a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally, save your life," Reynolds said.

The video then showed Reynolds arriving for his procedure and the doctor explaining that the "stunningly effective" test takes all of about 30 minutes.

Following his colonoscopy, the doctor told Reynolds that they'd found an "extremely subtle polyp" on the right side of his colon.

"This was potentially life-saving for you — I'm not kidding, I'm not being overly dramatic," the doctor told the actor. "This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms."

The footage then went on to show images of the actual scan of the polyp. After the doctor explained how he removed it, he added, "You are interrupting the natural history of a disease of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems."

Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

Despite the bet, the video also included footage from McElhenney's turn — and he was sure to not pass up on the opportunity to compete with his friend.

"I figure I can't go wrong in terms of comparing myself to Ryan," joked the Mythic Quest star. "They either find nothing and that means my colon was cleaner than his, or they find a polyp and it's either bigger than his, which is awesome, or it's smaller than his, which means I had less of an opportunity to have cancer — either way, I win."

Following the procedure, the doctor said he had "only good news" before telling the actor that he had three polyps that "were not a big deal, but certainly a good thing that we found them early and removed them."

McElhenney glanced over at the camera as he learned the news in delight as he had "won."

Rob McElhenney. Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

Lead from Behind was created in part alongside Maximum Effort, Reynolds' creative agency, according to a press release.

In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed, excluding skin cancers, according to the American Cancer Society.

Per Lead from Behind, colonoscopies not only detect cancer but prevent it, as around one in three people "have a polyp in their gut by their 45th birthday." Polyps, the organization explained, cause colon cancer.

The American Cancer Society said the rate of colon or rectal cancer diagnoses each year has dropped in general since the mid-1980s, mainly due to the fact that more people are getting screened as well as "changing lifestyle-related risk factors."

