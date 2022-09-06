Ruth Buzzi Jokes About Riding in an ATV and 'Day Drinking' Less Than 2 Months After Strokes

Ruth Buzzi is still making jokes.

Less than two months since her husband Kent Perkins revealed she had suffered from a series of "devastating strokes," the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress shared a light-hearted Facebook post about going on an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) adventure and enjoying a few drinks.

"Doing some ranch-hopping in the ATV today which involved just a little bit of day drinking," Buzzi, 86, wrote on her Facebook last week alongside a picture of herself holding a can of beer in her right hand with her tongue out and her eyes closed.

"That's a Corona Premier in my hand at our neighbors' (Jack and Juanita Bragg's) ranch," she continued. "And shoot… I was going on 18 hours of sobriety."

"Still a couple of hours until wine-thirty," she added. "Oh, well, Que-Syrah, Syrah."

facebook

Last month, Buzzi gave her fans a funny and uplifting update on her health.

Alongside a picture of her and her cat, she wrote on Twitter, "Some people have strokes of luck; I had the other kind."

After thanking her followers for "all your love, messages, cards, letters and Sweet Tweets," the comedian added, "And although my final arrangements include cremation, I'm not quite ready to make an ash out of myself. xoxoxo."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On July 19, Buzzi's husband shared her health struggles via Facebook.

In a photo of her celebrating her 85th birthday last year, Buzzi was seen smiling while holding a piece of pie.

"This photo was from nearly a year ago on Ruthie's birthday. She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated," Perkins wrote on the comedian's official Facebook page at the time.

He added that she can "still speak and understand" and "still recognizes all her friends and loved ones. I am reading to her your wonderful comments and she smiles."

Perkins said at the time that he is now "living with an attitude of gratitude for 43 years of marriage to my best friend, the greatest person I ever met, the one and only Ruth Buzzi."

"Her love for others knows no bounds, and she has spent a lifetime making people smile," he wrote.

Vince Bucci/Getty

Perkins then saluted his wife for "dealing with the situation bravely, and still with humor, believe it or not... and with the love of God in her heart and soul, she thanks you for being her friend. And for the love you've shown her continuously for the past six decades or more..."

"Whatever happens, please know you have always been loved right back in return," he concluded.

Perkins' message came shortly after a sentimental message was shared on Buzzi's Twitter, which read, "Thank you for your love and friendship for all these years."

Buzzi is well-known for her role as Gladys Ormphby in Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, which aired from 1967 to 1973. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 1973 and two Primetime Emmy nominations in 1969 and 1972.

She also notably portrayed Suzie Kabloozie in Sesame Street from 1993 to 2006 and appeared in The Dean Martin Show and The Berenstain Bears.