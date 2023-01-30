Rupert Grint Says He Suffered Kidney Stones While Filming 'Servant' : 'I Was Weeing Blood for 5 Days'

"I live in fear now that it will happen again," Rupert Grint said after suffering from kidney stones while working on Apple TV+'s Servant

Published on January 30, 2023 02:40 PM
Rupert grint
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Rupert Grint is willing to go to great lengths for the sake of a performance.

The Knock at the Cabin actor, 34, said his bout with kidney stones while working on his Apple TV+ series Servant was "one of the worst things I've ever experienced," explaining during an interview with GQ that the doctor used a laser to blast the mineral deposits, but some pieces got stuck.

"So they had to put a stent in my, er, urethra," he said. "I was weeing blood for five days. I live in fear now that it will happen again."

Although Grint claimed the stones were caused by a lack of hydration, his Servant costar Nell Tiger Free had a different explanation.

"Rupert had a storyline where his character drank these leafy kale juices," she said.

Rupert Grint in “Servant,” now streaming on Apple TV+.
Rupert Grint in Servant. Apple TV+

"What I love about him is if it says in the script 'He drinks a pint' of something, Rupert will drink the full thing in every single take," added Free, 23. "Apparently the surplus of those greens in your body can cause kidney stones."

Grint also recounted suffering from tonsillitis for several years after filming 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (the fourth film in the franchise).

"While I was filming, there was never any time to get them out. From Goblet to the end of the franchise, I was just ill. My tonsils were absolutely massive," he said.

Rupert Grint GQ
Rupert Grint on the cover of GQ Hype. Heather Hazzan

"They became a metaphor, really," Grint continued. "So as soon as I finished my work, I got them removed. It was one of the best decisions I ever made."

The British actor originated the role of young wizard Ron Weasley in 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, reprising the character over the next decade until the eighth and final installment Harry Potter and the Deathly Gallows — Part 2 (2011).

A Knock at the Cabin premieres Friday, Feb. 3 in theaters, and new episodes of Servant's fourth and final season stream Fridays on Apple TV+.

