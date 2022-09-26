'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Kornbread Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'Absolutely Curable'

Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, a fan favorite from season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, announced that she was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in her small intestine

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

Published on September 26, 2022 02:09 PM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Kornbread attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, a fan favorite from season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, revealed she was recently diagnosed with cancer.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old shared the health news on social media and told her followers that she's doing "fine."

"Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine," Kornbread wrote on Instagram. "I'm 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so Ill be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!"

The drag superstar then urged her followers to get routine checkups.

"I say this to let everyone know that no matter how young you are PLEASE GET REGULAR check ups. I'm glad I caught mine at this stage," she continued. "A lot of health things will be changing for me and I'm grateful for all the support. Ready to get back to the stage again!"

Adenocarcinoma is a type of cancerous tumor that can occur in several parts of the body. It's the most common type of small intestine cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute. It develops in cells located in the glands that line the small intestine and can be found in the body with diagnostic tests from a healthcare provider, including a blood test, CT scan, MRI and biopsy.

Following Kornbread's diagnosis, many fellow contestants from RuPaul's Drag Race commented under the post and sent well wishes during her cancer journey.

Season 3 winner Raja wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ much love to you baby girl."

"Love you always and speedy recovery!" Brooke Lynn Hytes from season 11 commented while season 7's Mrs. Kasha Davis and season 9's Trinity the Tuck both added, "Sending my love!"

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs also commented, "Sending you love and speedy healing , grateful it was caught early xoxo 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️💋👧🏼."

Kornbread was an early frontrunner on the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race. She left the competition show weeks later due to an ankle injury during production.

"It was a process, it was a journey, but I've had time to gather my thoughts on everything and figure out my next steps," she previously told Entertainment Weekly of her season 14 exit. "I want to do more TV and movie appearances ... I ain't stopping here; I'm going to still act a fool on Twitter. I got nothing but time, now!"

