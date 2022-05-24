Jinkx Monsoon Responds to Remarks About Their Weight: 'My Body Is Not for You to Comment On'

Jinkx Monsoon may live by the motto "water off a duck's back" when it comes to critiques from the judges panel on RuPaul's Drag Race. But comments fans make online? That's an entirely different thing.

The season 5 champion — one of the triumphant queens currently competing on the all-winners season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars — opened up to PopBuzz about the Drag Race online fandom, admitting their experiences have been "fairly pressed."

"I don't want to sit here and act like I've had a rough go because I've felt a lot of love throughout the years and I think the loyalty of my fanbase is why I'm working almost 10 years later after filming season 5 of Drag Race," said Monsoon, in a clip shared to the outlet's channel on Monday. "But for a very sensitive, highly-anxious Virgo with OCD, I have been affected by things."

As an example, Monsoon pointed to remarks she's heard from viewers online about their weight.

"My weight has nothing to do with the things that I'm good at," said the entertainer, who identifies as non-binary and prefers she/her pronouns in drag and they/them pronouns outside of drag. "I'm a singer and an actor and a comedian. Nowhere in the job description of being a singer, an actor, and a comedian does it say you have to be thin. But for some reason, people really love commenting on the way my body has changed over the last decade and I don't think that even needs to be part of the discussion."

They went on to point out that just because they're in the spotlight doesn't mean those comments should be allowed.

"When people say, 'But you chose to do this, you chose to go into this arena' — yeah, I chose to be an actor; I didn't chose to have trolls on the internet comment on my body weight," Monsoon explained.

"F--- off. Leave us the f--- alone," they added. "My body is not for you to comment on."

Monsoon was crowned the season 5 winner of RuPaul's Drag Race back in 2013.

Since then, they've gone on to become one of the show's most successful stars — with multiple albums (including 2014's The Inevitable Album and 2018's The Ginger Snapped), a handful of one-woman shows, a documentary, and even a streaming special with frequent collaborator BenDeLaCreme (Hulu's The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special).

Jinkx Monsoon Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

And while Monsoon doesn't appreciate certain parts of the fandom, they did say to PopBuzz that all that negativity disappears during in-person events.

"At countless meet-and-greets and countless events, any time I actually get to talk to the audience who comes to support me, what they say is that they appreciate the work that I do and the work that me and my sisters do because they're able to see themselves represented through these drag queen weirdos and these clowns and these artists onstage and that it inspires them and helps them feel better about who they are as a person," Monsoon said.

"I always say that's the best added bonus to what I do," they added. "I got into this because I love performing; I didn't necessarily get into this because I wanted to change people's lives. And the fact that I get to do that just by being myself unapologetically and just by creating the work I like to create is just is the most unexpected and wonderful added bonus."

As for All Stars 7, coming back to the show that made her a star has been a positive experience for Monsoon.

"I think this is going to be an uplifting, very positive season, and I'm just honored to be a part of that," they told PEOPLE, ahead of the All Stars 7 premiere. "It's a season of Drag Race that really celebrates each of the competitors and relies less on failures and sending people home. It shows we can still have very good drag through celebrating one another rather than being cutthroat towards one another."