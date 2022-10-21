RSV Illness Surge Fills More Than 70% of U.S. Pediatric Hospital Beds

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases are surging across the United States, causing a shortage of pediatric hospital beds, authorities say.

While RSV usually peaks in late winter, about 71% of the nation's 40,000 pediatric beds are currently filled, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, which is the highest in two years, per ABC News.

Hospitals nationwide are calling the increase in cases "unprecedented," and the Centers for Disease Control confirmed Thursday that there has been a rise in many parts of the country, according to CNN.

The surge has hit states including Rhode Island, Washington, Colorado, Texas, Ohio, Louisiana, New Jersey, Massachusetts and the District of Columbia, and is prompting some hospitals to take special precautions.

Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford told ABC News that it may work with the National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Association to set up a tent on the hospital's grounds.

At Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas hospital a spokesman told CNN that nearly half of its ICU is filled with RSV cases. From Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, the hospital had 210 RSV cases; one week later, it had 288.

The virus, which causes mild, cold-like symptoms among adults and older children, can result in more severe complications in babies younger than 12 months, according to the CDC, and spreads to the lower respiratory tract, causing pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

"Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults," the CDC says.

At UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital in Cleveland, the hospital went on diversion earlier this month, turning down external emergency admissions, per CNN.

"I hope we're peaking right now, because if we're not, then holy hell," Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director for pediatric infection control, told the outlet.