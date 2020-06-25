This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand Quietly Dropped Sustainable Face Masks
You can get a pack of two for $25
As businesses slowly start to reopen around the United States, the Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend that people wear some sort of face covering to prevent the spread of the virus. In fact, some states are making face masks mandatory in public settings and many in-person stores are requiring one for entry. Since they’ve become a pandemic essential, companies have been working relentlessly to craft reliable face masks for the masses. Brands like Old Navy, Everlane, and Koral have used their resources to make their own versions, and now Rothy’s is one of the latest brands to drop its own face masks.
The sustainable footwear company (known for being loved by Meghan Markle) began developing prototypes in early April. After finalizing a design that’s both eco-friendly and durable, it dedicated one third of its factory to mask production, resulting in The Mask 1.0. Each one is knit from Rothy’s trademarked recycled polyester (rPET) thread that’s used to make its sustainable flip-flops and handbags. They have elastic ear straps that allow them to fit snugly against your face and microfiber swatches on the inside for added comfort. Plus, each one features Rothy’s signature blue halo marking along the nose bridge to match your pointed-toe flats.
Buy It! Rothy’s The Mask 1.0 – Pack of 2, $25; rothys.com
Rothy’s crafted its masks using its precision 3D knitting technology, a planet-friendly practice that ensures the perfect cut every time, therefore reducing the amount of waste on the production floor. Masks are available in packs of two for $25, which come with one pink and one blue.
The brand has also partnered with Mask Match to donate over 100,000 non-medical face masks to people and organizations that need them most and has donated $20,000 to the COVID-19 Direct Relief fund.
