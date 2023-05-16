Ross Mathews Shares How He's Maintained His 60-Lb. Weight Loss: 'You Win By Being in the Fight'

When it comes to Ross Mathews' weight loss journey, diet is key.

On Saturday, the RuPaul's Drag Race judge, 43, spoke to PageSix about how he's maintained his weight loss over the past three years.

"I've lost like 60 pounds, but I've kept it [off] for like three years," he told the outlet at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards Gala.

"Cooking myself. Eating my 'rossipes,' choice by choice, deciding to stick around for as long as humanly possible," he explained. "You never win this battle, you win by being in the fight."

Mathews also shared that he didn't lose weight with the help of Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

"I didn't take anything to lose it," he said of Ozempic, "but no judgment to anyone who did. Girl, do you. Whatever you gotta do to be in the fight, be in the fight."

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"But my choices are just like yummy, good, healthy food. I call them my 'rossipes,' and I cook every day," Mathews continued, noting that he also cut certain foods out of his diet.

"I broke up with pizza, and then I fell in love with the love of my life, my husband [Dr. Wellinthon García], and we just take really good care of each other," he told the outlet.

Although he's made changes to his diet, Mathews admitted that he doesn't exercise at all for weight loss, staying active by simply living in a busy city.

"I moved to New York and you walk a lot here. I'm walking everywhere," ​​The Drew Barrymore Show co-host said, adding that he and his husband take walks through the city together whenever they get off work.