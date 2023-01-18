Rosie O'Donnell Says She's 'Very Happy' After Losing 10 Lbs. Since Christmas

Rosie O'Donnell has already reached a health milestone this year.

On Tuesday, the Emmy Award winner, 60, excitedly shared a candid video with fans to reveal her achievement.

"Good morning. I'm on my way to school to drop her off, and I needed to let you know I lost 10 lbs. ... since Christmas," she said. "Ten lbs., I'm very happy. Tick, tock, you don't stop."

She celebrated the moment in the caption, simply writing, "t e n !!"

In the comment section, she was saluted by Ricki Lake, who applauded her with several clapping Emojis along with a red heart Emoji.

In a follow-up video, O'Donnell replied to a fan who asked how she was able to lose the weight.

"About two months ago my doctor put me on — not Ozempic, Mounjaro — and Repatha," she explained. "One I do every other week and one I do once a week."

She added that with the exception of a celebratory night where she enjoyed a champagne toast, she hasn't drunk "anything except water" since Christmas.

"I really stopped drinking five or six Cokes a day. All I drink is water now," O'Donnell said.

She opened up about more lifestyle changes she's made, adding, "I'm not eating sugar as much as I can. My appetite has decreased significantly. It's probably the meds. And I'm trying to move more. So, all those things combined, that's what it is."

According to its website, Mounjaro is a medication for type 2 diabetes that helps regulate blood sugar. O'Donnell said in a later clip that users have to have diabetes 2, which she has been diagnosed with.

Repatha is a drug that can help reduce cholesterol and lower the chances of a heart attack, per its website.

In another social media video, O'Donnell reacted to a fan who celebrated her weight loss and shared their own success with using Mounjaro. They said they've lost 30 lbs. since late October and added that they "don't even think about food!"

O'Donnell agreed said, "Yeah, it's funny because I used to think about it a lot and now I don't think about it at all. It's like it alters something in your thought process. I don't know, it's weird, right?"

Sending a message in the caption, she wrote: "numbs u to food …"

The star sent love to one fan via her Instagram Story who said they were discouraged after losing 108 lbs. and gaining back eight after the holidays.

"Now, come on you've got this," O'Donnell said in a video. "Down all that weight and then just gained a little bit back over Christmas? Everybody does that. You got this, you can do it. If you lost 108 you know how to do it. I believe in you, keep going."

O'Donnell has been open about her weight loss in the past.

Back in 2015, she spoke with PEOPLE about her health journey. Two years prior, she had dropped to 176 lbs. from 240 lbs. after vertical gastric sleeve surgery.

"I had a heart attack at 50," she said of her 2012 health scare. "When I woke up, they said, 'You should have died.' Doctors said, 'We need you to lose 50 lbs. in the next year, but you can't have surgery or anything in the next year because you've had a heart attack.'

"So for the year I tried, and I've been trying my whole life. When I was 35 I got on my show, and that's when I got over 200 lbs. Before that I was about 175, on League of Their Own, or 170. When I got my show I was over 200. It was a lot of pressure and a lot of stress. And then one year after my heart attack I had the vertical sleeve surgery because my doctors said if I didn't, I would have another heart attack. And there was a very good chance I would not survive."