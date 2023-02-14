Roselyn Sanchez Reveals She Had a Breast Lift, 'Still in Shock' from Results: 'My Body's Banging'

The Fantasy Island star revealed on her podcast, He Said, Ella Dijo, that she recently got a breast lift without implants and had a scar corrected, which she's wanted for years

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on February 14, 2023
Roselyn Sanchez
Roselyn Sanchez is opening up about "finally" getting a cosmetic procedure she's wanted for years.

The Fantasy Island star, 49, revealed on her and husband Eric Winter's podcast He Said, Ella Dijo that she recently had a breast lift and she's feeling good about the results.

"It's been 10 days since I did my breast lift with no implant and I also corrected this scar that I had on my right armpit that created a thing," she shared. "A lot of scars but I have a fabulous, fabulous surgeon Dr. Rady Rahban. He's incredible."

"And I know six months, a year from now I'm going to say it was all worth it," Sanchez continued. "Right now, I'm still in shock because there's scars and the anesthesia was a whole ordeal for me. It was a big surgery so as of now, I'm so grateful for my doctor and I know everything looks incredible."

However, the Devious Maids alum admitted that she was feeling pretty low immediately after the surgery, which she assumes is common.

"I think people go through a bit of a depression after they do a procedure like plastic surgery," she explained.

"People want to do it so badly and it's their dream that once they do it, the reveal comes days after," she said. "I had my surgery and my reveal was two days ago. So for eight days I didn't know what my breasts looked like. So you're going through it, taking all these meds, and wondering, 'Am I gonna be happy?' You're getting into a bit of a funk. Nobody talks about that."

After feeling that way, Sanchez said she sent photos of the results to some of her close friends and family and was thrilled to get a ton of compliments.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
The actress added that it's taken some time for her to realize she doesn't need to seek that validation from others.

"I take this picture, my body's looking banging," she boasts. "Yeah, I have scars but I felt cute. I send it to my husband, I'm so proud, and I said, 'Are you happy?' His response was, 'The question should be, are you happy?'"

"I told my doctor… and he sits me down and says, 'Ros, you didn't do this for your husband or your friends or the world, you did this for you. So at this moment, you have to ask yourself, are you happy?' And you know what? He was right," Sanchez said.

Winter, 46, explained that he originally told his wife that he didn't want her to get the surgery done, but she did anyway. The actor said he realized that the decision wasn't about him, which is why he supported Sanchez and only cared about her thoughts on the results.

"I said, 'All that matters is that you're happy… As long as you got the results you felt you needed, you did good. I love you,'" the star of The Rookie recalled.

Sanchez noted that regardless, the surgery was a success and although she's still in shock, she's really happy with the results.

