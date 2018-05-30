Ambien Maker Shades Roseanne for Blaming Tweet on the Drug: 'Racism Is Not a Known Side Effect'

In an now-deleted tweetstorm, Roseanne Barr blamed her racist tweet on her use of Ambien — and the drug’s manufacturer is not happy.

The actress, 65, caused the cancellation of her eponymous show after she posted a racist tweet on Monday night about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. Though Barr said she had quit Twitter, she came back early Wednesday morning to apologize, and said the Ambien — a sedative often used for insomnia — is what led to the offensive tweet.

“Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible [sic]. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

But Sanofi, the company that makes Ambien, did not take kindly to Barr’s blame, and responded with a tweet of its own.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication,” the company wrote.

They weren’t the only company to throw shade on Barr’s tweets. The Twitter account for Dictionary.com responded with the definition of “ambien.”

“The name Ambien is thought to come from the word ‘ambient’ or similar words in French. Ambient does not mean ‘prone to making racist comments,’ but it does mean ‘of the surrounding area or environment,’ ” they tweeted.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey announced in a statement Tuesday.

Roseanne was the no. 1 scripted series of the season with a 6.4 rating in the key demo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.