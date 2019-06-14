Rosario Dawson — and Boyfriend Cory Booker — Stay Full and 'Energized' on a Raw Vegan Diet

Before Rosario Dawson and her boyfriend, 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker, started dating earlier this year, they already had a major thing in common — their vegan diets.

Booker went vegan almost 20 years ago, and Dawson, too, is a fan after discovering how good she feels on the plant-based diet.

“I’m mostly vegan and raw these days for my health and peace of mind,” she tells PEOPLE. “I rest better, I feel better, with less inflammation and more flexibility. I feel full without feeling uncomfortable or tired afterwards. I love the energy.”

The 5’7” actress, who will star in the upcoming USA drama Briarpatch, loves that vegan food is filled with nutrients.

“With my busy lifestyle, nutrition is very important to me, so I make sure to choose foods that give me the nutrients I want,” she says.

Read on for a full rundown of what Dawson eats in a day to stays full and satisfied.

Breakfast

Smoothie made with oats, Greek yogurt, ½ cup oat milk, 1 banana, 2 cups spinach and ½ tsp. cinnamon, blended with ½ cup of ice cubes

Snack

Raw crudités — sugar snap peas, carrots, celery and cucumbers with toum, a raw garlic dipping sauce

Lunch

Lentil salad with cherry tomatoes, red onions, roasted bell peppers, avocado and arugula, with a lime-cumin and tahini vinaigrette

Snack

Nut-free granola, made with hemp seeds, dried cherries and blueberries, pumpkin seeds, oats, cocoa nibs and shredded coconut

Dinner

Jackfruit tacos topped with cilantro, onion, vegan sour cream and avocado

Total Calories:

1,686

The Verdict:

With Dawson’s vegetable-heavy vegan diet, she gets “plenty of potassium” and “regularly exceeds the daily fiber recommendations,” which is great for her digestive health and blood pressure, says Atlanta-based dietitian Marisa Moore. That’s certainly true of her smoothie breakfast, which “packs fiber, protein, vitamin C and calcium for a strong start to the day,” Moore says. Dawson’s raw garlic sauce in her snack is great to fight inflammation, she adds, and the lentils at lunch, along with the creamy tahini vinaigrette, is a “quick and easy high protein and fiber option for a filling vegan lunch,” Moore says. However, Dawson could get more protein into her dinner. “Though flavorful, this meal skimps on protein and may leave her feeling a bit hungry through the night,” Moore says. “She might consider adding black beans on the side for more staying power.”