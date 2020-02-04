Rosario Dawson Is Giving Up Weed and Alcohol in 2020: ‘I Want to Cleanse My Body’

Rosario Dawson Dana Scruggs for Women’s Health

Rosario Dawson is changing things up in 2020.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the March issue of Women’s Health, the Briarpatch star, 40, opened up about her decision to give up smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

“I feel so contaminated by the planet,” she said, noting that the choice was influenced by her father’s journey with pancreatic cancer, for which he underwent surgery last year.

“I want to cleanse my body,” she explained. “I want to have as much clarity as possible and be very intentional about every day.”

However, Dawson added that she may have to make an exception later this year, during a very special month. “Four twenty [as in April 2020] might be the month where I CBD out,” she said.

Since making her father’s health a focus in her life, Dawson has made a point to also prioritize self care.

“I will take a bath or do a face mask or read something poetic that’s just for me,” she told Women’s Health. “It’s only been in recent years where I’m like, ‘Let me get a massage.’ It’s actually necessary. If I don’t prioritize mindfulness, I am not going to be there for everybody in the way I need to be.”

Making sure she gets her blood flowing and follows a healthy diet are also a part of her wellness routine.

“I’ll dance in my house for hours to Afrobeat, ‘80s music, or house music and break a sweat. Going for a long hike and talking with someone — I can do that any day of the week,” she says, adding that while she mostly follows a plant-based, vegan diet, she still lets herself indulge from time to time with a “peanut butter and jelly sandwich.”

Her father’s health has also helped Dawson be more present.

“So much of life has gone by so fast. But moments with my dad just, like a meal – are the most amazing thing,” she said. “I want to be present. It’s waking me up to really loving my life and therefore being okay with the good, bad, and ugly.”

“I have that East Coast energy of just go, go, go. But it really is beautiful when you take your time,” she added.

The March issue of Women’s Health is on stands February 11.