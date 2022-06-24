As the Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Protests Erupt Around the Country: See the Photos
Civilians and politicians are showing their feelings about the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate the Constitutional right to abortion
Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in a decision announced on June 24, 2022.
The 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent and will completely change the landscape of women's reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure. It is estimated that nearly half the country will enact near-total bans in the coming months. The decision will divide the country, with most blue states allowing abortion and most red states severely limiting it.
Immediately, people gathered outside of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., to protest on Friday, with some, like the women pictured here, wearing tape over their mouths indicating their silenced opinions.
As the decision was released, a group of women held signs promoting abortion rights.
Two women wept as they voiced their opinions outside the court.
Many offered comfort to one another as the ruling — which was leaked last month — was made official.
Immediately after news broke, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered a fiery speech, saying in part, "Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers."
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined protesters outside of the Supreme Court.
A woman covered her mouth in tape that read, "Second Class Citizen."
Others held signs reading, "Abortion on Demand & Without Apology."
President Joe Biden also spoke on the decision, calling it "a sad day for the court and for the country," and appearing emotional when reflecting on how several states will not allow exceptions for women impregnated through rape or incest.
Abortion rights demonstrator Elizabeth White led a chant outside of the Supreme Court building.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters also spoke to protestors in D.C.
Women drew messages of hope in chalk outside the Supreme Court on Friday.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson marched with protesters outside the Supreme Court.
Several house Democrats joined the D.C. protesters later in the day, as well.
As the day went on, protests popped up outside of other statehouses, including in Salt Lake City, Utah.
As far away as France, women showed support for the women of the United States.