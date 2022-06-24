As the Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Protests Erupt Around the Country: See the Photos

Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in a decision announced on June 24, 2022.

The 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent and will completely change the landscape of women's reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure. It is estimated that nearly half the country will enact near-total bans in the coming months. The decision will divide the country, with most blue states allowing abortion and most red states severely limiting it.

Immediately, people gathered outside of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., to protest on Friday, with some, like the women pictured here, wearing tape over their mouths indicating their silenced opinions.