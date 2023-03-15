Robin Roberts Says Partner Amber Laign Had 'Rough Year' with Breast Cancer but Is 'Doing Really Well'

The Good Morning America anchor said longtime partner Amber Laign, who finished radiation treatment for breast cancer in July 2022, is “ready to start a new chapter”

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on March 15, 2023 10:38 AM
Amber Laign (L) and Robin Roberts attend 11th Annual GLSEN Respect awards at Gotham Hall on May 19, 2014 in New York City
Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty

Robin Roberts is giving some insight on her longtime partner Amber Laign's breast cancer journey.

The Good Morning America anchor, 62, spoke to Entertainment Tonight and shared how Laign, who finished her radiation treatment in July 2022, is doing.

"It was a rough year; her journey with breast cancer took some unexpected twists and turns but she is doing really really well," Roberts told the outlet. "Doctors said when it comes to treatment, it's like women and shoes — they don't always fit — and so they had to find the right fit for her with treatment."

Roberts, who has been with Laign since 2005, assured that depsite the difficult time with chemotherapy, her prognosis "is excellent" and she's "ready to start a new chapter as well."

Last summer, Roberts celebrated Laign during a big milestone in her breast cancer journey, sharing a video on Instagram of her ringing a bell to signify the end of her radiation treatment.

In the clip, Laign shares, "My treatment is done, the course is run and I'm on my way" before she rings the bell and does a celebratory dance.

"Sweet Amber," Robins captioned the post. "Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers."

She continued, "Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation🙏🏾"

Roberts — who's planning to marry Laign this year — previously opened up on Ellen about her partner's breast cancer diagnosis in April 2022.

The journalist was diagnosed with breast cancer herself in 2007, and then myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare blood and bone-marrow disease that required a bone marrow transplant in 2012. But her own health difficulties didn't prepare Roberts for seeing Laign, her partner since 2005, go through treatment.

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," she said at the time. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

Roberts added that the two of them have now been on both sides of cancer — as a patient and as a loved one — so they can help each other out.

"I'm able to kind of give her a roadmap because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver," she continued. "And I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber — because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her."

