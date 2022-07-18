Robin Roberts Celebrates Partner Amber Laign Completing Radiation Treatment: 'Proud of Her'

The Good Morning America anchor shared a video on social media of Amber Laign ringing a bell to signify the end of her radiation treatment for breast cancer

Robin Roberts announced that longtime partner Amber Laign has completed her radiation treatment after she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of last year.

On Monday, the Good Morning America anchor, 61, shared a video on Instagram of Laign ringing a bell to signify the end of her radiation treatment.

"Sweet Amber," Robins captioned the clip. "Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers."

She continued, "Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation🙏🏾"

In the video, Laign shares, "My treatment is done, the course is run and I'm on my way" before she rings the bell and does a celebratory dance.

Roberts' ABC News colleagues also commemorated the milestone in the comment section of the post.

Journalist Deborah Roberts responded, "Go Amber!! We are all dancing to the bell!! 💃🏾" while meteorologist Ginger Zee replied, "Yesssss👏 big smiles 😍."

World News Tonight anchor David Muir shared three red heart emojis.

Robin Roberts Rollout Credit: Robin Roberts Instagram

In April, Roberts opened up on Ellen about her partner's breast cancer diagnosis.

"I haven't talked about it much, but with you, I will," Roberts told host Ellen DeGeneres, as her voice wavered. "She's doing well, which is great."

The journalist was diagnosed with breast cancer herself in 2007, and then myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare blood and bone-marrow disease that required a bone marrow transplant in 2012. But her own health difficulties didn't prepare Roberts for seeing Laign, her partner since 2005, go through treatment.

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," she shared. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

Roberts said the two of them have now been on both sides of cancer — as a patient and as a loved one — so they can help each other out.

"I'm able to kind of give her a roadmap because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver," she revealed. "And I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber — because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her."

Earlier in April, Roberts shared that Laign was temporarily pausing her breast cancer treatment but that her partner was still doing well.

"She's had some complications with the chemotherapy," Roberts told Entertainment Tonight. "They're working it out. We're gonna figure it out. The prognosis is still very good."

"There are peaks and valleys, and we went through a valley but it's more of a peak right now and I'm just very grateful for all the love and support that she's receiving," she continued.

Roberts first shared that Laign had breast cancer in February.

"My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," she said in a video shared on Twitter.