Robert Pattinson Talks 'Insidious' Male Body Standards, Admits He Tried a Potato-Only Detox

Robert Pattinson is getting real about the body challenges men as well as women face, whether onscreen or off.

In an interview with ES Magazine, the actor shed a light on the pressure involved to look a certain way in Hollywood — and that he's gone to some wild lengths to achieve that ideal.

The Twilight and Batman actor noted that he hasn't had any problems with his own body image. Still, he admitted the expectations are "crazy," adding that it is "very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you're just watching your calorie intake, it's extraordinarily addictive — and you don't quite realize how insidious it is until it's too late."

He said: "I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it's a cleanse… you definitely lose weight."

Warner Bros

He revealed that he's gone to other dietary lengths as well: "I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency."

"I tried to do keto once. I was like, 'Oh, there's a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?' But I didn't realize that you can't have beer as it completely defeats the purpose," he said.

He additionally touched on a reluctance to discuss his training routine for movies, saying that it's "quite embarrassing when you get into a pattern of answering questions about your workout because there'll always be a guy who's in better shape than you."

Pattinson also talked about his upcoming project, Bong Joon Ho's next movie Mickey 17, which will be released in theaters by Warner Bros. March 29, 2024. "The movie is so crazy, it's a completely different style of working," he told the publication.

Mickey 17 will be director Bong's first movie since 2019's Parasite, for which he won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. The script is based on the sci-fi novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, which debuted in February 2022.