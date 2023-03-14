Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Thought His Dad's Help Was 'Abrasive' During 'Lowest Points' of Addiction

“I really liked to push the limits of my body and numb out as much as I could,” Rob Lowe's son John Owen told Men's Health of his past substance abuse

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 02:22 PM
Men's Health, Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
John Owen Lowe and Rob Lowe. Photo: Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa for Men’s Health

John Owen Lowe is reflecting on his sobriety journey and how his addiction almost caused a rift between him and his father Rob Lowe.

In their exclusive interview for Men's Health's April cover story, the father-son duo open up about the 28-year-old's alcohol abuse throughout his late teens and early college years.

"Many times I could have died. I really liked to push the limits of my body and numb out as much as I could," John Owen told the outlet. "It makes me sad to think about. There's a certain level of self-doubt, or uncomfortability with one's self. The more insecure I grew, the more aggressively I used — to medicate."

"I've been to many hospitals many times," he said, adding that one of his closest childhood friends died of a fentanyl overdose. "I've been very lucky."

Men's Health, Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa for Men’s Health

Rob — who had gotten sober himself at 26 after struggling with drugs and alcohol — knew recovery took hard work. He and wife Sheryl Berkoff decided to do whatever they could to help their son, offering counselors, doctors, rehab and more to John Owen.

"When I was at my lowest points, my parents were throwing their lifeline of recovery at me in a way that I was like, Ahhh, get away! It's abrasive," John Owen explained. "It's like I was drowning and they were slamming me on the head with the life raft. Because my feelings were that I didn't matter, and a lot of that stemmed from having the dad that I had."

"Once I was treated as if my voice and opinion were valid, I was able to access a part of me that was scared and hiding," he continued. "Finally the thing that worked was when they said, 'We love you and we're scared.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Men's Health, Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe. Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa for Men’s Health

Rob, 58, admitted fearing for his son's life as he witnessed his addiction up close.

"I have a slightly different — not different, but additional view. Which is, he wasn't ready for us to turn the keys over to him," the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor explained. "His perspective is he woke up one morning and we did it. Why didn't we do it earlier? Well, there was a f—ing good reason we didn't. He wasn't ready."

Now, John Owen is five years sober and told Men's Health that he treats his body and mind like someone who feels lucky to still have both. He also credits his dad for teaching him how to stay on top of his health.

"Mostly, it's just a mindset," John Owen said. "I feel like he's been serious about his health since I can remember, and so he has helped me be serious about mine."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Men's Health, Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Reveals How Devastating Car Crash Forced Her Mom to Have Abortion
Nurse Who Took Ozempic After COVID Weight Gain Talks Health Adjustment After Stopping Medication
Nurse Who Took Ozempic for COVID Weight Gain Reveals What Happened After Stopping the Medication
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 12: Anthony Fauci attends the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on November 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery)
Dr. Anthony Fauci Comes to the Rescue After 2 Women Fall at Gridiron Dinner in Washington D.C.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpua4hlr8MK/ blacchyna's profile picture blacchyna Verified I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️ I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. “You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.” ~ Angela White Edited · 10h
Blac Chyna Details Breast and Butt Reduction Process: 'Changing My Life and Changing My Ways'
Tammy Slaton Gets Engaged in New Episode of 1000-Lb Sisters
Tammy Slaton's Family Reacts to Her Surprise Engagement in '1000-Lb. Sisters' Teaser: 'Why Rush Into Anything?'
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez 'Lied' About Being Unfazed by Body Shamers, Recalls 'Crying My Eyes Out' from Criticism
Kyle Richards arrives at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Kyle Richards Says She Has 'Never Touched' Ozempic: 'I'm Working Out Really Hard'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Hailey Bieber attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Hailey Bieber Marks 1 Year Surviving Mini Stroke That Led to Discovery of Hole in Her Heart
Khloe kardashian social media. https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/
Khloé Kardashian Said She Was 'Obsessive' About Her Weight After Her Divorce from Lamar Odom
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actor, speaks onstage during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/Getty Images for SXSW)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals She Was Body Shamed for Not Being 'Sample Size': 'I Cried'
Hannah Curlee olivia ward
'Biggest Loser' Winners Hannah Curlee and Olivia Ward 12 Years Later: 'It's a Continued Journey'
Selma Blair GUIDE beauty
How Selma Blair Is Helping to Make Shopping Easier for People with Disabilities
Tammy Slaton weight loss
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares Photos of Her Dramatic Weight Loss
Actor Brennan Elliot visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb3UPSJvmbk/ brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified • Liked by gsher51 and others brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified Those closest to me know that my Wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient. There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair. Even after countless surgeries and chemotherapy rounds, She forges ahead into spring taking on the one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain. Please keep @Camilla_row in your prayers. #stomachcancer #hopeforstomachcancer #prayersforhealing #stage4needsmore 18w
Brennan Elliott Gives Update on Wife's Stage IV Gastric Cancer
Vannessa Cross
'1000-Lb. Best Friends'' Vannessa Cross Got 'Fed Up' with Weight Before Losing 200 Lbs.: 'I Changed Everything'